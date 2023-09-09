The Largest Helicopter Ever Been Built: The History Of The Soviet Mil V-12

Russia and its former Soviet Union have never been afraid to supersize military hardware. Naturally, the balance between intimidatingly powerful and largely impractical can be difficult to master. The enormous Object 279 tank is a rather ill-thought-out testament to that.

Up in the air, the history of flying machines has seen some true behemoths. From small, single-pilot aircraft to the roomiest of cargo planes, our skies are full of planes of all shapes and sizes. Planes are, of course, typically rather larger than helicopters, but they absolutely aren't to be underestimated in terms of the awe factor. And when it comes to size, the Mil V-12 helicopter is nearly unrivaled.

Here's the story of this gargantuan helicopter, how it came to be created and what became of it. Though it didn't come to be known as an icon of the rotor-blade world, it absolutely commands respect from all who behold it.