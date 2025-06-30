What's The Smallest Fighter Jet To Have Ever Entered Service? (And How Effective Was It?)

There are a number of very large fighter jets in service. For instance, the Russian Sukhoi Su-34 "Fullback" is over 76 feet long. It's massive. Even the more nimble F-22 is over 60 feet long. But what about the other end of the spectrum, what's the smallest jet to have entered service in the world?

When thinking about small jets, most modern contenders like the F-16 are still pretty sizable. However, late World War II and early Cold War jets might fit the bill. The first ever fighter jet, the Nazi Me 262, was, compared to today's jets, very small at 34 feet, 9 inches long. The later Soviet MiG-15 was puny too at 33 feet, 3 inches long. However, even those jets are too big to win the title of the smallest.

That superlative would belong to the appropriately named Folland Gnat, developed to be flown by the British Royal Air Force in 1955. It is 29 feet, 9 inches long, less than half an F-22 Raptor. Its top speed isn't very high comparatively, only topping out at 695 miles per hour, a little bit under the speed of sound.