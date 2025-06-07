4 Of The Biggest Fighter Jets In The World

When you picture a fighter jet, you're probably imagining a small, nimble plane that would be dwarfed by just about anything else in the sky. After all, speed, armament, and maneuverability matter much more than size, right? That's only partially true.

Your average fighter jet is smaller than, say, a passenger plane like a Boeing 737 or a big bomber like the B-1 Lancer. However, even a fighter jet that's on the smaller side, like the F-16 Fighting Falcon, is still 49 feet, 5 inches long and weighs 19,700 pounds, according to the United States Air Force. That's almost four times the weight of a Chevy Tahoe.

Countries like China, Russia, the United States, France, Germany, Sweden, and the United Kingdom fly all manner of fighter jets of all shapes and size. Among the fighter jets that are in service in the world, which jets rank as the largest? Who has the fighter that's the biggest and baddest? This list is limited to jets that are capable of being used in a fighter role and are currently in service. No Cold War relics here.

