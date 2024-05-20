The Biggest Differences Between The F-105 & MiG-19 Fighter Jets

The Republic F-105 Thunderchief — which was also known as the "Thud," according to the United States Air Force — is fighter-bomber, meaning that it can shoot down other aircraft, and drop large amounts of ordinance on a target. The "fighter" part is accomplished via a 20mm Vulcan rotary cannon, and the "bomber" part consists of a 12,000 pound plus bomb carrying capacity. Although it was obviously (and thankfully) never used, that 12,000 capacity allowed it to carry nuclear ordinance. It was definitely a product of the Cold War era.

The F-105 was made in several variants, with the F-105D being the most common, first hitting the skies in 1959. This is the variant that saw duty in the Vietnam war. The F-105 in possession of the National Museum of the United States Air Force is confirmed to achieved two air-to-air kills of enemy MiGs in the war. Major Leo Thorsness (now Lieutenant Colonel) was awarded a Medal of Honor for his actions behind the flight stick of an F-105 on April 19, 1967. While on a bombing mission, he kept MiG fighters off the backs of a helicopter crew that was attempting a rescue of his wingman, who was shot down just moments earlier. That feat, by itself, is worthy of a medal, but to make matters more heroic, Thorsness kept his fellow soldiers safe all while running low on fuel.

In addition to acting as fighter bomber, the F-105 could be outfitted as a two-seater aircraft to embark on electronic warfare missions to disrupt and destroy enemy surface-to-air missiles in Vietnam. Such aircraft were called "Wild Weasels."