How The MIG-19 Inspired China's Nanchang Q-5 Ground Attack Aircraft

The similar specs reveal the extent of the MIG-19's influence on the Q-5. The Chinese fighter's biggest upgrade was an overhaul of the fuselage, with an extended length of 15.65m and new positioning of the guns and air intakes. It also adopted two turbojet engines with 31.87kN of after-burner thrust matching that of the MIG-19.

The MIG-19 is shorter, at 12.5m, but its wingspan of 9m is almost equal to the Q-5's 9.68m wingspan. According to the Area Rule of aero engineering, "Airplanes with the same longitudinal cross-sectional area distribution have the same wave drag, independent of how the area is distributed laterally." Because the MIG-19 and Q-5 measure closely in this regard, they experience nearly the same amount of wave drag. As a result, both planes have the same maximum speeds at low altitudes.

Though the inspiration is indisputable, there are a few discrepancies. For instance, the Q-5 has a fuel capacity of 2883kg, while the MIG-19 tops out at about 1,800kg. This exemplifies the intended use of the Q-5, as its close-combat maneuvers require huge amounts of fuel. The MIG-19 is better equipped for higher altitudes, and it can cruise with greater fuel efficiency.

The similar specs and a side-by-side comparison of the two designs reveal the extent of the MIG-19's influence on the Q-5. Russia has since retired the MIG-19, and only a handful of countries use it to this day (making it one of the oldest aircraft in service). The Q-5, however, still flies with a Chinese flag. Indeed, the Soviet-inspired aircraft continues to serve as a sky-high testament to the terrible and awesome innovations of a global arms race.

[Top featured image by Faisal Akram via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]

[Bottom featured image by US Air Force via National Museum of the US Air Force | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain by Title 17 of the US Code]