Su-34: Russia's Bomber In The Ukraine Conflict

Since its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has shown that many of its armored divisions and air force consists of Soviet-era hardware. However, one of Russia's aircraft is significantly more modern than its several decades-old counterparts, that plane is the Sukhoi Su-34 "Fullback." According to Janes, the Su-34 was first seen intruding upon Ukrainian airspace in early 2022. But it has been in the Russian inventory since at least 2006.

The Fullback is a twin-engine fighter bomber designed in the same vein as the United States Air Force's F-15 Strike Eagle and the U.S. Navy's F/A-18 Super Hornet. From a distance, it may appear to be a normal modern fighter jet, but the closer you look, the more the design reveals itself to be unconventional to say the least. First, it's a two-seater, which isn't unheard of as most fighter bombers have a crew of two. However, instead of tandem seating like other combat aircraft, the Fullback has its crew sit two across like a passenger plane. Secondly, the outline of the aircraft features not only canards (the small winglets in the front) but also a long tail protruding from between the engines, which functions as a radar warning system.