The Supersonic Cold War Bomber That President Jimmy Carter Never Liked

The Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union served as a sort of contest. Which could develop and produce a long-range strategic bomber and make enough of them to keep the other country on its toes?

This led to the development of bombers like the B-47, a record-breaking bomber that was the first of its kind. The B-47 led to the B-52, an incredibly long-range bomber still serving within the United States Air Force decades after its introduction. The Soviet Union developed the turboprop-powered Tupolev Tu-95 bomber, which still sees service in the Russian Federation's air force, and the Tupolev Tu-160 supersonic bomber. Now, the United States utilizes the sneaky B-2 Spirit stealth bomber and a variety of yet-to-be-fully-declassified long-range bombing solutions should a global conflict break out.

In the 1970s, the United States sought to develop a new supersonic bomber from scratch to replace the B-52. The XB-70, a previously attempted rework, was off the table since the Kennedy Administration had canceled it years earlier. Eventually, two new candidates emerged. President Jimmy Carter took one look at one of the potential replacements and shut it down on June 30th, 1977 (though it would later be resurrected). That bomber was the Rockwell B-1 Lancer, "The Bone."

