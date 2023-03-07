Goblin Parasite Fighter: The Strange Little Jet Designed To Be Launched From A Bomber

As the Cold War was kicked into high gear at the end of World War II, long-range strategic bombers like the proven Boeing B-29 Stratofortress, the ironically named Convair B-36 Peacemaker, and the hyper-advanced Boeing B-47 Stratojet became the go-to weapon (or deterrence) in the new nuclear age.

Long-range bombing first became feasible in World War II as the Allied Forces struck Axis targets deep within Third Reich or Imperial Japanese territory. Bombing missions would include fighter planes to protect the bombers from being harassed by either incoming anti-air weaponry or enemy fighter planes. Planes like the P-51 Mustang and Lockheed P-38 Lightning excelled at this role and allowed allied Beoing B-17 Superfortresses and B-29s to knock out strategic factories, bridges, and other targets to help win the war.

As bomber technology advanced after the end of the war and proposed bombing missions had significantly longer ranges, the need for capable escort fighters became more dire. In 1945, aircraft makers McDonnell Douglas Aircraft Corp. came up with an idea that might be bizarre enough to work and give attacking Soviet MiG fighters something to contemplate, the XF-85 Goblin Parasite Fighter.