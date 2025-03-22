10 Of The Worst-Looking Planes To Ever Hit The Sky

They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Thankfully, aviation buffs have plenty of genuinely beautiful aircraft to admire. Consider the Supermarine Spitfire of WW2, which inspired Pilot Officer John Gillespie McGee to write of how he "slipped the surly bonds of earth / And danced the skies on laughter-silvered wings." Or marvel at the raven-black, arrow-shaped form and features of the incredible SR-71 Blackbird, splitting the edge of space at Mach 3.3. The need to dance the skies has led to some of the most graceful machines ever built by humanity.

However, they also say that form follows function, and the function of an aircraft can lead to some genuinely awkward forms. Specific missions call for strangely shaped wings, oddly proportioned fuselages, and overall shapes that sometimes are barely recognizable as airplanes. The planes on our list no doubt have their admirers, and some of them are excellent machines that excelled at what they were designed to do. But few people will go to the mat to defend them as beautiful.

The form factors of these planes range from odd, duck-shaped contraptions to planes that look like flying phone booths to cartoonishly bulging cargo planes. Some of these planes never made it out of the experimental testing phase, while others served for decades. Pilots have an old joke with a kernel of truth: any landing you walk away from is a good one. Conversely, any aircraft design that successfully takes to the skies could be considered good — but not necessarily beautiful. In approximately chronological order, here are ten of the worst-looking planes of all time.

