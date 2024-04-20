Is The Curtiss Goupil Duck The Ugliest Aircraft In History?

The Curtiss Goupil Duck is the result of the work of two aviation pioneers. The original designer for the Duck is the French engineer Alexandre Goupil. He designed and tested a two-winged sesquiplane in 1883 that was steam-powered and which would serve as the inspiration for the eventual Curtiss Goupil Duck. Goupil's work with this design and his extensive notes on matters of flight would be published a year later in the book La Locomotion Aérienne.

This book came to the attention of an aeronautics pioneer and Wright brothers' rival, Glenn Curtiss. He had been in a legal battle with the Wrights over who invented and owned the patent to the principle of lateral control . This is the technique by which a plane's side-to-side roll is controlled and allows for stable flight. Curtiss believed Goupil's design was a way to show it predated the Wright Brothers plane. So he built the Duck at his Buffalo, New York, plant and on Jan. 19, 1917, powered by a Curtiss OXX-6 engine. And the plane took to the skies. Though showing powered flight and that lateral control was not dreamt up by the Wright Brothers with the Duck, Curtiss would lose the case. However, things were corrected during World War I through arbitration as the U.S. government needed the Wright brothers to release the patent on lateral control to ease mass aircraft production processes.