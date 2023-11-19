Why The Grumman X-29 Is One Of The Strangest Jets Ever Designed

The aeronautical advancement that has taken place between the Wright Brothers' fateful flight and today could not have been so spectacular without the kind of experimentation that attempts to rewrite the book on what is possible in the air. The X-29 typifies such bold innovation. One look at this unique creation is all you need to realize you are looking at the very far end of aircraft design. The wings look like they were put on backwards, and there is an extra set of what look like vestigial wings right behind the pilot. These forward-swept wings and canards, as the mini-wings are called, along with the small horizontal surface behind the main wings (known as a strake) were part of a design that sought to minimize drag in the plane's flight without sacrificing stability.

Only two of the X-29 were built. The first one took its maiden flight in 1984, and both were retired to museum life by the mid-1990s. They were never in production and never used by any branch of the military outside of the testing done by the Air Force in conjunction with NASA and DARPA, which consisted of 422 research missions. This research yielded valuable innovation that greatly benefited future aircraft designs.