This Cargo Plane Looks Strange, But It Serves An Important Purpose

On July 20, 1969, the world watched in awe as the first-ever human footprints were set on the moon. It was a momentous milestone for the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

But before Neil Armstrong could make his famous giant leap, there were numerous hurdles that NASA engineers and scientists had to jump over. One particularly perplexing issue was logistics. Manufactured rocket parts and other bulky cargo had to go through the tediously long 18 to 25-day travel through the Gulf of Mexico or Panama Canal just to reach the testing center at Cape Kennedy, Florida. While land travel could have been a much faster route, it was more challenging to move such huge cargo through low tunnels and small roadways lined with wires. Air travel was also out of the question as no aircraft was spacious enough to handle the load.

That was until the Guppy plane, developed by the Aero Spaceline Industries (ASI) in California, entered the picture in 1961. The strange-looking plane was able to transport the oversized parts in mere 18 hours. Since then, the Guppy has been an indispensable part of NASA's space exploration efforts.