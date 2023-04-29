This Strange Looking Aircraft Was Way More Advanced Than It Looks

They say that you should never judge a book by its cover, but this is also true in the world of technology. Some devices look sleek, aesthetically pleasing and boast a range of color options. Sometimes, though, things go too far into the opposite direction, and plain, utterly vanilla-looking devices result.

Aircraft don't tend to look glamorous. They're built to be aerodynamic, to fulfill specific missions. This doesn't leave a lot of room to be creative with shapes and such. The likes of the formidable Convair B-36 Peacemaker bomber are rather heavy-handed, no-frills designs, but efficiency and practicality were the ultimate goal. Some of the most revolutionary aircraft are actually some of the most boring to look at.

Northrop's Tacit Blue is a fantastic example. This monochrome marvel would be easy to underestimate at first glance, but beneath that bland exterior was an engine that was capable of extraordinary things.