On October 14, 1947, a B-29 Superfortress bomber took off with a small, dart-shaped, rocket-powered aircraft called the Bell X-1 slung under its belly, nestled partway into its bomb bay. Air Force Capt. Chuck Yeager sat in the X-1's cockpit. He had named the X-1 "Glamorous Glennis" after his wife. At 23,000 feet, the X-1 dropped from the B-29's underside and Captain Yeager climbed to 43,000 feet. He then piloted the X-1 through the sound barrier, becoming the first person to go supersonic. He also blazed the trail for dozens of experimental aircraft and their pilots to take to the skies under the X-plane program.

X-planes included propeller-driven aircraft, jets, rocket-power craft, and even some helicopters. Most were intended to win contracts to become production models, or to test new technologies or novel configurations of wings or rotors. All were dangerous to fly by definition since no one could know whether a new design would get airborne (and stay there, and land safely) until a brave test pilot took off. X-plane jets perhaps best captured the daring image of test pilots in the public's imagination, especially since so many of these pilots became NASA's first astronauts.

Yet for all of the pilots' bravery and the inventiveness of the engineers who designed the plans, not every experimental jet fighter would go on to reach production. Sometimes the aircraft had fatal flaws, failed to reach performance goals, or simply weren't as good as the experimental planes they were competing against for an Air Force or Navy contract. Many of these were fine aircraft and some would become legends in their own right, but they just didn't quite make the cut. What follows are 10 U.S. fighter jets that never took to the skies as production models.

