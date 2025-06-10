Who Really Invented The First Fighter Jet & How Fast Did It Fly?

When we think about the dawn of jet-powered warfare, the name Messerschmitt Me 262 often gets top billing. But the story starts a bit earlier than you might think. The true roots of the jet age trace back to two brilliant engineers working on opposite sides of the English Channel, namely Germany's Hans von Ohain and Britain's Frank Whittle.

Advertisement

A Stanford.edu article details that Whittle patented a turbojet design as early as 1930, but his first jet-powered aircraft didn't fly until 1941. Ohain, meanwhile, got there first. Working with the Heinkel aircraft company, he developed the Heinkel He 178, which became the world's first jet aircraft to fly, taking off on August 27, 1939, just days before Germany invaded Poland. Though the He 178 was experimental and never saw combat, it proved that jet propulsion was viable. That breakthrough paved the way for Germany to take the next step of designing a jet-powered fighter for wartime use.

That step turned into the Messerschmitt Me 262, the first operational jet fighter. The Me 262 was conceived in 1938, though it wouldn't fly under full jet power until mid-1942. Powered by Anselm Franz's Junkers Jumo 004 engines, the Me 262 Schwalbe (Swallow) fighter variant was the combat-ready version that finally entered Luftwaffe service. It was far ahead of anything else in the sky at the time. Germany hoped that the jet would turn the tide of the war in its favor.

Advertisement