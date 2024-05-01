5 Of The First Tanks To Ever See Live Combat

Tanks are a staple in modern warfare. From the German Blitzkrieg through Poland and France in the early part of World War II, to the use of modern main battle tanks in the frontlines of Ukraine in 2024, these armored vehicles have faced countless battles throughout the 20th and 21st centuries. However, it hasn't always been this way. For millennia, armies on foot and horseback met on vast open fields until the advancements of the Industrial Revolution mechanized warfare. New technologies, like machine guns, accurate artillery, and long-range rifles, made this type of confrontation unsustainable.

During the first three months of World War I, the French, German, and British armies lost 380,000 men in total — a record number — and by the end of 1914, the dead and wounded exceeded four million men. This massive loss directly led to the introduction of trench warfare on the Western Front, where the front line stabilized across a series of trenches from the Swiss border to the English Channel.

Throughout 1915 and 1916, the Western Front was at a stalemate, with multiple offensives from both sides suffering thousands of casualties, with little to no gains to show for it. The British and the French eventually secretly created armored vehicles to overcome this deadlock. These are the first few tanks to face the test of fire in live combat.