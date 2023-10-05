History Of The First Ever Tank: Little Willie

The first World War started in July 1914, and by 1915, front-line advancement had ground to a halt and thus began the war's slog into a stalemate. Bloody trench warfare locked the Western Front in place, with both sides constantly losing soldiers to what, in effect, was a meat grinder.

The front stretched from the Belgian coast, through France, to the Swiss border, with each side typically comprised of three lines of zigzagging trenches. More in some cases. The space between enemy lines was referred to as No Man's Land, a barren, cratered, swath that meant near-certain death for anyone who tried to cross it.

The trenches could be as close as 50 yards or as far away as a mile, according to the History Channel. Two more lines lay beyond, each placed several hundred yards apart. Both sides built an estimated 35,000 miles of trenches during the war. Barbed wire limited movement. Approximately 16.5 million people died, with nearly 10 million being military personnel.

This massive loss of life can be attributed to the invention of deadly offensive wartime technology, as World War I was the first battleground to use trench warfare and flamethrowers, machine guns, poison gas, and, of course, tanks.

[Featured Image by The Imperial War Museums via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY Public Domain]