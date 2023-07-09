This WW1 Era German Torpedo Boat Could Be Hiding Underneath A British Town Park

Thanks to modern technology, a long-held, local legend that a submarine is buried underneath Coronation Park in Dartmouth, England, has seemingly been confirmed as truth. Using ground radar to scan through layers of dirt and landfill, two scientists, Dr. Simon Roffey and Dr. David Ashby, have found two objects thought to be a British submarine and a German torpedo boat destroyer from World War I. The scientists combined their expertise to come to this conclusion: Dr. Roffey is an archaeologist, and Dr. Ashby manages the soil laboratory at the University of Winchester.

The data isn't clear and doesn't show a full outline of two naval vessels lurking underneath the park. But the radar did pick up remnants of two large metallic objects resting at a right angle from each other in the northeast corner of the park. Using archival evidence, including an aerial photo from the 1920s, the team concluded that one object is likely the HMS E52 and the other object perpendicular to it the SMS S24, a German torpedo boat destroyer. These two naval ships didn't have a dramatic battle where they sank down to this resting place, however. Rather, both were bought for scrap after the war and sent to be stripped for parts at the mud flats that used to be Coronation Park.

At some point in the 1930s, the area was covered in landfill to create Coronation Park. According to Dr. Roffey, "We know that there was a torpedo boat there, but everyone assumed that it had been moved. Maybe it was stuck fast in the mud and they just left it there." Coronation Park is 80 times the size of the HMS E52, which makes the find even more remarkable.

[Featured image by unknown via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | PD-US]