12 Alternatives To The 2026 Subaru Outback

For a long time, the Subaru Outback employed a design language that made people wonder whether it was an SUV or a lifted station wagon. However, the 2026 Outback is something different — Subaru has removed all doubt and made it a full-blown SUV. The new design has its fans and detractors, as long-time fans of the Outback pine for its semi-wagon roots while others criticize the design as just a longer Subaru Forester. In either case, Outback fans may be wondering what else is out there to scratch that itch.

As it turns out, plenty of contenders match up well against the 2026 Outback, especially since it looks much more like a typical crossover SUV. Shoppers enjoy the Outback for a variety of reasons, including its off-road prowess thanks to its Wilderness trim and 8.7-inch ground clearance, the inclusion of Subaru's excellent boxer engine, standard all-wheel drive, and the brand's excellent 260 hp optional engine. Fortunately, aside from the boxer engine, most of the Outback's features are obtainable through other brands.

So, if you're in the market for those kinds of things, you have plenty of options to look forward to. Admittedly, most car brands don't marry all of the above things together exactly like Subaru does, but a few come close.