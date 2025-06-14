Every Makita Couple Shaft Attachment, Ranked By Price

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Why buy a tool for every job when you could buy a powerful motor and a bunch of attachments? That seems to be the idea behind the Makita Couple Shaft system of power heads and attachments. After all, you will rarely be using two tools at once, and according to Makita, switching one attachment for the other is not too time-consuming. Most other toolmakers, like Milwaukee with the Quik-Lok line, have taken this opportunity to slash the prices of their most expensive gear. Makita, on the other hand, produced a series of unique and powerful but expensive tools.

You can find a full list of what Makita considers a shaft attachment on its website, but as you'll see if you click on that link, that page includes shoulder straps and replacement blades. The website doesn't let you arrange tools by price, either. So that's what we did: we looked at every attachment tool in the line, from the cheapest to the most expensive. We didn't cover the power heads, which are necessary to use those tools. Those are the 18V LXT, the 36V LXT, and the 40V XGT.