How Ryobi's Expand-It Hedge Trimmer Attachment Works (And How Much It Costs)

If you're looking to get your garden in shape, you can't do without quality lawn maintenance tools. However, investing in a number of standalone tools, each meant for a specific type of yard work, can get expensive and might even lead to space constraints in your garage or storage area. That's where tools from Ryobi's Expand-It Attachment System line, which is pretty similar to Milwaukee's Quik-Lok Attachment System, can come in handy by offering a cost-effective and versatile solution to your lawn care needs.

While Ryobi offers a range of attachments as part of this line, one of the most useful ones for keeping your lawn looking its best is the Ryobi Expand-It Hedge Trimmer attachment. The tool is designed to attach to Ryobi's 40V Attachment Capable Power Head, which also supports other attachments from the Expand-It line. The advantage of investing in this type of multi-use tool is that you can seamlessly switch between attachments to tackle a range of lawn care tasks, from hedge trimming to pruning and gutter cleaning.