How Ryobi's Expand-It Hedge Trimmer Attachment Works (And How Much It Costs)
If you're looking to get your garden in shape, you can't do without quality lawn maintenance tools. However, investing in a number of standalone tools, each meant for a specific type of yard work, can get expensive and might even lead to space constraints in your garage or storage area. That's where tools from Ryobi's Expand-It Attachment System line, which is pretty similar to Milwaukee's Quik-Lok Attachment System, can come in handy by offering a cost-effective and versatile solution to your lawn care needs.
While Ryobi offers a range of attachments as part of this line, one of the most useful ones for keeping your lawn looking its best is the Ryobi Expand-It Hedge Trimmer attachment. The tool is designed to attach to Ryobi's 40V Attachment Capable Power Head, which also supports other attachments from the Expand-It line. The advantage of investing in this type of multi-use tool is that you can seamlessly switch between attachments to tackle a range of lawn care tasks, from hedge trimming to pruning and gutter cleaning.
How does the Expand-It Hedge Trimmer Attachment work?
Ryobi's Expand-It Hedge Trimmer Attachment is designed with a 17.5-inch blade that is powerful enough to cut branches or bushes up to ⅜ inch thick. The blade is double-sided, and the dual-action ensures crisp cuts without too much vibration or jerking. Once you attach this trimmer to a compatible power head, using it is fairly straightforward, provided you follow general safety guidelines for operating power tools, like wearing gloves and long sleeves and pants and keeping away from electric cords and lines. You should also note that Ryobi is offering a three-year limited warranty on this item, which might come in handy if certain issues arise with the tool.
The Expand-It Hedge Trimmer attachment has been well-received by users, as evidenced by its rating of 4.6 out of 5 on Ryobi's platform and a rating of 4.3 out of 5, as well as a recommendation rate of 89%, on The Home Depot website. It's received numerous five-star reviews on both platforms, and users have noted that the attachment does what it claims and effectively slices through branches and other growth.
Is it worth the cost?
Ryobi's Expand-It Hedge Trimmer is currently priced at $99. You can purchase it directly through Ryobi's website or The Home Depot. While this might seem pretty affordable, keep in mind that you'll need to pay more for the power head. If you already have the power head, you'll save a lot by purchasing the attachment alone compared to buying a standalone hedge trimmer. If not, you'll have to consider the additional cost and evaluate whether the initial investment in the power head is worth it. Additionally, the attachment is worth the price if you foresee yourself purchasing more attachments from Ryobi's Expand-It line that you can use interchangeably with the power head.
Before you purchase this attachment, though, keep in mind that it only has a cutting capacity of up to ⅜ inch. If you need a larger cutting capacity, you might have to purchase a different attachment, like the Ryobi Expand-It 15 in. Articulating Hedge Trimmer Attachment or buy a dedicated tool for trimming hedges. If you decide against buying this attachment and the corresponding power head, keep an eye out for all of Ryobi's other yard maintenance tools coming out this year.