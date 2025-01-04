6 Useful Accessories For Milwaukee's Rotary Tool

It's hard to understate the versatility of a rotary tool, since its relatively-simple spinning shaft can be paired with hundreds of different attachments with various use cases. With these dozens of assorted accessories available, one tool can help you accomplish numerous tasks across all kinds of disciplines, including woodworking, jewelry making, automotive work, and household repairs — among many more.

Advertisement

The M12 Rotary Tool is part of the Milwaukee's line of portable 12V power tools, which are generally designed to be compact and lightweight enough to be used in all sorts of different locations and for extended periods of time. The product has a strong overall user score from Home Depot customers, with one of its most commonly praised features being its compatibility with several attachments sold by other brands. This is especially useful since, despite being a high-quality device like Milwaukee's top-rated M12 tools, it isn't sold with a lot of different attachments.

Milwaukee also doesn't sell separate accessories, either, so if you really want to expand the versatility of the tool, you'll need to rely on other brands. Most attachments aren't sold individually but instead as components of larger accessory kits. The upside of this is that you often won't need just one specific attachment, and by having many other accessories on hand, you may be inspired to use the rotary tool in ways you hadn't previously considered.

Advertisement

Here are six useful accessories for Milwaukee's M12 Rotary Tool that are available for purchase, as well as various accessory kits that include them. More information on how these accessories were selected can be found at the end of this list. Home Depot sells the Milwaukee M12 Rotary Tool for $79.