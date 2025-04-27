Milwaukee Vs. Makita Pole Saw: Which Is The Better Tool? (According To Reviews)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Unless you want to be swinging a chainsaw over your head like horror icon Leatherface, you're going to need an electric pole saw to trim tall trees and bushes. Pole saws are not just useful for removing dead or overhanging branches — especially ones nearby fences, roofs, or power lines — but also for shaping trees. This is why a Milwaukee cordless pole saw is one tool that can help whip your yard back into shape.
SlashGear has already covered the differences between Ryobi and Milwaukee's 18V pole saws, but perhaps you're deciding between the latter brand or one of Makita's options. This could be a tough choice, as both tool companies have strong reputations, with the pole saws on offer no exception. If you were hoping for a simple answer on whether Milwaukee or Makita makes the better pole saw, unfortunately the answer is more nuanced. Customer reviews cover many aspects of both brands' products, including weight, battery life, pricing, and whether they can get the job done — especially compared to traditional gas-powered options.
Each brand makes more than one model of pole saw, with both Makita and Milwaukee offering telescoping options as well. Milwaukee offers three models that are all part of its M18 Fuel power system. Makita, on the other hand, offers five pole saws, an 18V model, and two of each in its 40V and 36V lines with different length extension poles. Here's a closer look at user reviews sourced from major retailers like Amazon and Home Depot, as well as Milwaukee's website. Makita doesn't offer customer reviews on its website.
Customers appreciate the power of both brands but some find Makita's pole saw to be too heavy
Considering you need to lift your pole saw overhead, it's important that you can hold and operate it in a way that reduces fatigue as much as possible. One reviewer of Milwaukee's M18 Fuel Telescoping Pole Saw, who works for a municipal power company that requires clearing branches from power lines, specifically appreciates how lightweight the tool is compared to several other pieces of equipment they've previously used. Additionally, they say the saw "powers through every cut faster" than these other options.
Another reviewer that recommends the product says that it's an "awesome tool for any professional tree trimmer," but has a strong complaint about the cast metal used for the body of the saw. They say that after using Milwaukee's saw in cold weather, the blade began to crack. However, the M18 Fuel Telescoping Pole Saw has a solid 4.4 out of 5 overall customer score on Milwaukee's website.
As for Makita, one Acme Tools customer didn't compare its 18V pole saw to Milwaukee's, but did say that it was "far superior" to DeWalt's option. However, when it comes to Makita's more powerful 36V model — the 13-foot version – multiple Amazon customers found the tool to be uncomfortably heavy. Nevertheless, it does have an average user rating of 4.5 out of 5 on Amazon. Some Home Depot customers echo the weight complaint, but again it comes with a high 4.7 out of 5 customer rating, and is commended as an "excellent saw" by one user, plus "great" and "convenient" by others. A 65-year-old female reviewer says "If I hadn't been holding a chainsaw on a stick up in the air I would have jumped for joy" after cutting through a 3-inch branch in just two seconds.
Both brands are praised for the battery life of the pole saws
When it comes to cordless tools, battery life is something that can't be ignored. While manufacturers like Milwaukee and Makita may include estimates on how long the tools can last on a single charge, these numbers often don't reflect real world specs. This makes reviews that specifically mention battery life based on experience especially worth checking out.
While Milwaukee only offers 18-volt cordless pole saws, this smaller battery still seems to be more than enough. One reviewer on the manufacturer's site says that, with the M18 Fuel Telescoping Pole Saw, they "pruned about 25 trees today and only used 25% of the battery," adding, "Love this thing." This reviewer isn't alone, as this model has a 4.5 out of 5 overall customer score on Home Depot's website, based on dozens of reviews.
For the Makita 36V 13-ft Telescoping Pole Saw, which uses two Makita 18V batteries simultaneously, there are more positive than negative reviews when it comes to battery life. One user reported that after they "used it for 30 minutes cutting with no issues," there was "plenty of battery life left for more." For the same product, another reviewer noted that "two batteries lasted cutting for about an hour," which would likely be long enough for the yard work around most homes.
Batteries also factor into the cost of the tools. Both Milwaukee and Makita are in the top five list of the best major pole saw brands and both are fairly expensive when compared to some of the competition. If you already own Milwaukee batteries and chargers, it may not be worth investing in Makita's pole saws, and vice versa.