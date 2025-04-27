Milwaukee Vs. Makita Pole Saw: Which Is The Better Tool? (According To Reviews)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Unless you want to be swinging a chainsaw over your head like horror icon Leatherface, you're going to need an electric pole saw to trim tall trees and bushes. Pole saws are not just useful for removing dead or overhanging branches — especially ones nearby fences, roofs, or power lines — but also for shaping trees. This is why a Milwaukee cordless pole saw is one tool that can help whip your yard back into shape.

SlashGear has already covered the differences between Ryobi and Milwaukee's 18V pole saws, but perhaps you're deciding between the latter brand or one of Makita's options. This could be a tough choice, as both tool companies have strong reputations, with the pole saws on offer no exception. If you were hoping for a simple answer on whether Milwaukee or Makita makes the better pole saw, unfortunately the answer is more nuanced. Customer reviews cover many aspects of both brands' products, including weight, battery life, pricing, and whether they can get the job done — especially compared to traditional gas-powered options.

Each brand makes more than one model of pole saw, with both Makita and Milwaukee offering telescoping options as well. Milwaukee offers three models that are all part of its M18 Fuel power system. Makita, on the other hand, offers five pole saws, an 18V model, and two of each in its 40V and 36V lines with different length extension poles. Here's a closer look at user reviews sourced from major retailers like Amazon and Home Depot, as well as Milwaukee's website. Makita doesn't offer customer reviews on its website.

