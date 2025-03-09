4 Brands Compatible With DeWalt's Universal Attachment Outdoor Power Tools

The DeWalt brand name has been associated with power, toughness and innovation pretty much as long as it has been in existence. Though the company is currently owned by Stanley Black & Decker, DeWalt has built that reputation over the course of a full century, with Raymond DeWalt founding the company that bears his name back in 1924.

While the company's focus has long been delivering pro-grade tools to work-site pros, DeWalt has also developed a powerful line of devices and outdoor equipment that are ready to be wielded by the everyday consumer, including a handful of budget-friendly no-brainers. Among the outdoor offerings, DeWalt's 60V lineup ranks among the most powerful, with those in the Universal Attachment System serving as the most versatile. If you're unfamiliar with the universal attachment offerings, DeWalt developed the line to feature a handheld, trigger-activated mounting pole with interchangeable heads, offering users the convenience of several tools in one.

Those universal attachment kits are initially sold as either a String Trimmer or Edger, with additional head fittings — such as a brush cutter, a pole saw, and a high-performance axial blower – being sold separately. However, the official DeWalt conversion heads are not the only ones that work with the brand's 60V Outdoor Universal Attachment system, and attachments from several other major power tool manufacturers work with the DeWalt kit.

