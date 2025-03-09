4 Brands Compatible With DeWalt's Universal Attachment Outdoor Power Tools
The DeWalt brand name has been associated with power, toughness and innovation pretty much as long as it has been in existence. Though the company is currently owned by Stanley Black & Decker, DeWalt has built that reputation over the course of a full century, with Raymond DeWalt founding the company that bears his name back in 1924.
While the company's focus has long been delivering pro-grade tools to work-site pros, DeWalt has also developed a powerful line of devices and outdoor equipment that are ready to be wielded by the everyday consumer, including a handful of budget-friendly no-brainers. Among the outdoor offerings, DeWalt's 60V lineup ranks among the most powerful, with those in the Universal Attachment System serving as the most versatile. If you're unfamiliar with the universal attachment offerings, DeWalt developed the line to feature a handheld, trigger-activated mounting pole with interchangeable heads, offering users the convenience of several tools in one.
Those universal attachment kits are initially sold as either a String Trimmer or Edger, with additional head fittings — such as a brush cutter, a pole saw, and a high-performance axial blower – being sold separately. However, the official DeWalt conversion heads are not the only ones that work with the brand's 60V Outdoor Universal Attachment system, and attachments from several other major power tool manufacturers work with the DeWalt kit.
Craftsman
Like DeWalt, Craftsman is a brand name well-respected in the greater tool community. Craftsman has also been building its reputation for toughness and quality since the 1920s, and just like DeWalt, it is currently owned by Stanley Black & Decker. Over the past few decades, the company has sought to build out its lineup of offerings to include a wide range of powered tools for use in the garage, in the home, and in the yard.
Among those yard devices, you will indeed find a multi-tool system that features interchangeable heads. As with DeWalt's Universal Attachment System, Craftsman's multi-tool setup includes a few key devices you'll need to keep your backyard oasis looking like, well, an actual oasis. Those heads include a hedge trimmer, a brush cutter, a pair of string trimmers, and an edger attachment that is currently being sold on Amazon for $99.
We usually wouldn't encourage you to mix and match offerings from different tool brands. But you might be interested to know that — according to the most recent information provided by DeWalt's support team — those Craftsman attachment heads do function with the same mounting pole that gives DeWalt's universal attachment system its versatility. If you've got Craftsman attachment heads and a DeWalt mount, or vice versa, you can save some serious money by mixing and matching the devices instead of buying new ones.
Ryobi
On the subject of the DeWalt customer support info we cited, it is our duty to tell you that said information appears to be about 2 years old at this point, and we couldn't immediately find any more up-to-date stats as we set about assembling this list. Given that fact, it might be wise to do your own deep dive into the compatibility of DeWalt's universal attachment offerings with those from other brands.
According to the information provided by DeWalt's support team on the Frequently Asked Questions page, Ryobi attachment heads are compatible with DeWalt's universal attachment system. More specifically, heads included in Ryobi's Expand-It system will reportedly work with the DeWalt 60V attachment system.
Ryobi is one of the bigger names in the consumer power tool market these days. So much so that we'd wager you already have a device or two from the brand — which are technically made by Wisconsin-based Techtronic Industries — in your home or yard tool arsenal. If any of those devices are part of Ryobi's vast Expand-It system — like the $91.94 Axial Blower attachment — they can be used in conjunction with DeWalt's universal attachment system. We should all be excited at the prospect of combining some of that classic DeWalt power with a little Ryobi versatility and toughness.
Greenworks
We'd wager that Greenworks is not the first name that comes to mind when you think about power tools and yard-ready work gear. Greenworks is a relatively new presence in the consumer power tool arena, having only been around since 2002, but it's become one of the more popular options among consumers looking for more eco-friendly tools.
Though still sort of the new kid on the block, Greenworks has made a name for itself by making tough devices that provide gasoline power without the gasoline. Like many of its competitors, Greenworks has also developed a multitool attachment system for consumers looking for an all-in-one type of yardwork device.
As is the case with the DeWalt Universal Attachment System, Greenworks offers a multitool device powered by a 60V rechargeable Lithium Ion battery pack. And yes, according to DeWalt, the attachments offered by Greenworks are compatible, and the offerings pretty much match those available from DeWalt's universal system, including a pole saw head and a hedge trimmer. While the DeWalt-powered mounting pole and power source may not provide the same sort of eco-friendly appeal as Greenworks', the budget-saving appeal that comes with the interchangeable heads may make up for that.
Troybilt
Unlike the other brands on this list, Troy-Bilt has pretty much exclusively dedicated itself to the manufacture of high-quality lawn care equipment, having released its first product — the first residential rototiller — in 1937. Over the years, the Ohio-based company has largely manufactured its goods in the continental United States, which should be more than enough for folks who prefer to purchase products bearing the Made in the U.S.A. brand.
Given Troy-Bilt's focus on yard gear, it should hardly come as a surprise to learn the company makes a multi-yard tool device, the TrimmerPlus system. The Troy-Bilt TrimmerPlus system purports to offer as many as eight functions via its various attachment heads, many of which can now be purchased on Amazon, including the pole saw attachment and the cultivator head. If you've already purchased a DeWalt-powered mounting pole and have Troy-Bilt TrimmerPlus attachments occupying shelf space in your garage, the DeWalt support time has confirmed that they should be interchangeable.
Some major brands are still not compatible with DeWalt's universal attachment line
As we've been citing a list of brands that make multitool yard offerings that are compatible with DeWalt's universal attachment system, we would be remiss if we did not point out that at least one piece of incorrect information appears to be included in that list. A pair of users have commented on the page that Husqvarna multitool devices do not actually work with DeWalt's despite being listed among the compatible brands. This is primarily because they feature completely different attachment systems.
As it turns out, Husqvarna is not the only major brand with DeWalt-incompatible multitool attachments. Among the other notable companies whose devices do not jibe with DeWalt's Universal Attachment System are Milwaukee Tools, Echo, EGO Power+, and Stihl. We should remind you, however, that the list provided by DeWalt support is slightly older. It does appear to include at least one piece of misinformation, so it's possible that other information is no longer accurate.
In our own research, however, we could not confirm that any of the brands listed as non-compatible have since begun making attachment heads that fit with DeWalt or vice versa. However, we'd recommend you research your own specific make and parts before making any purchase.