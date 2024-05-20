Harbor Freight's Cultivator Vs. Ryobi's Front Tine Tiller: What's The Difference?

Gardening is a relaxing and productive activity. You get to watch the fruits of your hard work on a patch of land, sometimes literally if you're growing produce. The only thing is that the tools you would need for gardening can vary depending on the scope of your gardening pursuits. If you were just tending a small patch of soil in a corner of your backyard, you could handle the whole thing with a shovel and a trowel. If, however, you're managing entire lines of soil full of seeds, the tools you need would need to grow proportionally in size and strength.

If you visit your local Harbor Freight hardware store for more powerful gardening tools, you may stumble upon the 2-stroke gas cultivator from one of the store's in-house brands, Predator. However, if you were to look for something similar at a Home Depot, you may have noticed the 16-inch front tine tiller from Ryobi. At a casual glance, these two tools seem similar, as they're both pushable devices with rotating blades along the bottom. In actuality, though, cultivators and tillers are very different tools with specific purposes, which means if you buy the Predator cultivator or Ryobi tiller for the wrong purpose, you may have a problem.