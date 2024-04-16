5 Different Tools Harbor Freight's Predator 212cc Engine Can Power In Your Garage

In all likelihood, you've got at least one gas-powered tool stashed in your garage or tool shed somewhere. Even if you prefer to use battery-powered tools, there is a certain level of convenience and power that comes with a good combustion engine. The only downside is that in the event the engine on one of your tools fails completely, your first assumption might be that you have to throw the entire thing out and replace it.

In actuality, though, as long as you've got some mechanical know-how, you can remove just the old engine from your tools and replace it with a brand-new, likely better-performing one. You can actually buy brand new compact engines from Harbor Freight, pre-assembled and ready for action.

One good example of this is the 6.5 HP 212cc Predator Engine, which features a simple ball-bearing-mounted horizontal shaft, making it compatible with many engine configurations. If you've got tool engines that aren't cutting the mustard anymore, just rip the old engine off and slap the Predator 212cc on to return to work.