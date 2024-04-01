5 Harbor Freight Finds To Whip Your Yard Into Shape During Spring

Yards get messy over the winter. Most of us tend to avoid outdoor projects during the rain and snow, but the bill comes due in spring, when the weather subsides and the sun finally starts to peak from behind the overcast sky. Then you suddenly find yourself looking at a yard that's in dire need of attention. Lawns need to be mowed, trees need to be pruned, and hedges must be trimmed.

Getting the right tools can make these tasks significantly easier, but power tools are expensive, even at the big box stores. Those who are looking to save some money while prepping to tackle their yard might want to consider a more affordable option. Harbor Freight has been around since 1977, and it has built a reputation for offering budget-friendly tools to help you get the job done. The company has a decent return policy, and it often has special deals that can help you save even more money. Those who are looking to gear up for their spring landscaping will be hard-pressed to find better deals than those available at Harbor Freight.

The company has a fairly large inventory, however, so it can be difficult to pick out exactly what you need. We've found that one of the best ways to choose power tools from a retailer is to examine those on offer, choose the highest-rated tool in each category, and then take a look at the reviews. Here are five of the best tools you can find at Harbor Freight to get your yard back into shape.