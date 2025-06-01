12 Useful Tips To Maintain A High-Mileage Car

When you own a high-mileage car that's still in active use, the rules are different. You don't just drive anymore; you need to keep the car in the best condition. One great habit is routinely inspecting and replacing any worn-out parts.

Advertisement

Like with most machinery, over time, mechanical components such as spark plugs, suspension, and radiators experience heat and pressure fatigue. Fluids lose their effectiveness, and rubber parts like belts and hoses start cracking. For instance, a worn timing belt can suddenly break and cause engine damage that may cost thousands of dollars to repair.

Depending on the make and model of your car, timing belts often need to be replaced between 60,000 and 150,000 miles, while serpentine belts usually last between 60,000 and 100,000 miles. Radiator and heater hoses, on the other hand, tend to wear out after about four to five years, though heat and engine pressure can shorten this time frame. Your car should also be inspected and serviced every 12,000-16,000 miles, or at least once a year, to catch defects before they become serious. So, the next time you go for an oil change or rotate your tires, ask your mechanic to run a quick check under the hood. A $30 belt swap today could save you a $3,000 heartache tomorrow.

Advertisement