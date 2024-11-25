What Is High Mileage Engine Oil & Does It Make A Difference?

Selecting the right engine oil can be challenging. Between the various different brands and the confusing numbers and oil classifications, you may feel overwhelmed while staring at hundreds of bottles on the shelf at your local auto parts store. To make matters even more confusing, there's synthetic and conventional oil and specialty varieties like high performance oil and high mileage oil. High mileage oil, in particular, is one that you may hear about more often. Maybe your mechanic has even recommended that you start using it in your car. But what is it?

High mileage engine oil is designed for vehicles with 75,000 miles or more on the odometer. While all engine oil is designed to lubricate internal components, absorb heat, and prevent damage, high mileage engine oil is engineered specifically for older engines. That's because, as they age and accumulate more mileage, engines begin to develop wear and tear. Even if you maintain your vehicle perfectly, that wear is still going to develop, and even if you keep your engine bay showroom clean, the motor could have serious issues on the inside, like leaky seals or a buildup of engine sludge.

That's where high mileage oil comes into play. These oils are designed specifically to combat those problems and contain special ingredients like detergents, seal conditioners, and anti-wear additives. Those extra ingredients can help older engines function more smoothly and slow down the development of age-related malfunctions.

But does high mileage engine oil actually make a difference? As a former automotive repair tech and a lifelong car fanatic, I'll break it down for you.