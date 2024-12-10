11 High-Mileage Vehicles That Can Last Well Over 300K Miles

For many, cars and trucks are a necessity of modern life. Although public transportation serves millions, most of us living in North America can't really depend on it. This leaves us relying on our various personal vehicles to get where we need to go. This means we also have to deal with vehicles that eventually wear out. And thanks in large part to Alfred P. Sloan, CEO of General Motors in the 1920s, cars don't last forever. Back then, Sloan realized that consumers buying cars that lasted an extraordinarily long time would have no need for a new model, thus decreasing GM profits. So he devised the concept of planned obsolescence, which continues to plague buyers of goods from smartphones to light bulbs to cars to this day.

Advertisement

Fortunately, some manufacturers do better than others. Some automakers actually try to make durable cars. The Japanese brands bucked this trend somewhat when they entered the American market, and consumers reacted enthusiastically, quickly sending their sales to the top. However, these days the longevity of new cars is a mixed bag and it can be hard to know which one will go the distance. Some cars are much more likely to make it to 300,00 miles than others, and some are known to go for far more than that. Regardless, these 11 cars of various eras are well-known for regularly making it to 300,000 miles and beyond.