Here's What Made The Volvo Redblock Engine So Special

Honda has its screaming F20C engine. Mitsubishi has the 4G63T. Meanwhile, Mopar fans have the Hemi, while BMW fanatics swear by the legendary S54 inline-six. But regarding Volvos, the Redblock series of engines are in the pantheon of automotive engineering greats. First appearing in the Volvo 200 Series in 1974, the Redblock has a red-painted engine block, hence the name. The most iconic iteration of the Redblock has 2.3 liters of displacement, a single overhead camshaft, two valves per cylinder, and a substantial Mitsubishi TD05 or Garret turbocharger.

Volvo's "Turbobricks" enthusiast community praises the B230FT Redblock, arguably the most popular Volvo engine ever made. Furthermore, it is regarded by die-hard "turbobrickers" to be the most reliable and tunable turbocharged Volvo engine in history. The B230FT Redblock debuted in the Volvo 700 Series in 1982 with impressive credentials that would give any gearhead sweaty palms.

[Featured image by Terabass via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]