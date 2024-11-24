When Should You Start Using High Mileage Engine Oil & Are There Any Disadvantages?

If your vehicle is due for an oil change, the oil of choice is either synthetic or conventional motor oil. But if your car's odometer is over 75,000 miles, upgrading to high-mileage engine oils would enable you and your vehicle to reap long-term benefits by reducing engine wear, improving fuel economy, and maintaining a smooth-running engine.

I had an eighth-gen Mitsubishi Galant with a single-overhead-cam 4G63 engine, and the odometer was at 70,000-plus miles when I got it. The engine and transmission ran great, but there were small oil leaks around the valve cover and under the motor. My mechanic recommended high-mileage motor oil and an original-equipment-quality oil filter, and the engine ran quieter, drank less fuel, and had fewer oil leaks.

After a few months, we had to replace the valve-cover oil seal and a few gaskets to rid the engine of leaks, but my experience with high-mileage engine oils has been positive. There are caveats to consider before upgrading to high-mileage engine oils, but if done right, the positives outweigh the negatives.

