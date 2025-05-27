Every Tool That Comes In Ryobi's 12-Piece Power Tool Kit

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ryobi is best known as a budget brand for DIY home use, but that isn't to say the brand is bad — far from it, in fact. For the price, it's actually one of the better cordless drill brands on the market, for example, especially for those who don't need a ton of tools. You can usually get away with a quick trip to Home Depot to pick up a Ryobi tool for a reasonable price, head home, finish your project, and have plenty of life left in the tool for another project down the road. And Ryobi even makes combo kits, like this 12-tool offering.

There are benefits to buying such a kit. For starters, you get the tools, charger, and batteries out of the gate in one fell swoop for one price at $799. We went through each tool that you would get in that 12-tool kit and added up the current cost on Home Depot, Ryobi's website, and Amazon. Should you decide to buy each tool piecemeal, it would cost you a hair under $1,400 before tax, resulting in a nearly 50% savings by buying the kit. Thus, the kit is an exceptional value from one of the most reliable major power tool brands on the market.

Let's took a quick look at each tool that comes in the kit. Including the tools and extra goodies, there are actually 38 total pieces, although most of them are add-ons and accessories. Here is a list of all of them.

