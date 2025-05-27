Every Tool That Comes In Ryobi's 12-Piece Power Tool Kit
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Ryobi is best known as a budget brand for DIY home use, but that isn't to say the brand is bad — far from it, in fact. For the price, it's actually one of the better cordless drill brands on the market, for example, especially for those who don't need a ton of tools. You can usually get away with a quick trip to Home Depot to pick up a Ryobi tool for a reasonable price, head home, finish your project, and have plenty of life left in the tool for another project down the road. And Ryobi even makes combo kits, like this 12-tool offering.
There are benefits to buying such a kit. For starters, you get the tools, charger, and batteries out of the gate in one fell swoop for one price at $799. We went through each tool that you would get in that 12-tool kit and added up the current cost on Home Depot, Ryobi's website, and Amazon. Should you decide to buy each tool piecemeal, it would cost you a hair under $1,400 before tax, resulting in a nearly 50% savings by buying the kit. Thus, the kit is an exceptional value from one of the most reliable major power tool brands on the market.
Let's took a quick look at each tool that comes in the kit. Including the tools and extra goodies, there are actually 38 total pieces, although most of them are add-ons and accessories. Here is a list of all of them.
Ryobi ONE+ Cordless ½-inch Drill and ¼-inch Impact Driver
Let's start with two of the arguably most used tools in the kit, the humble cordless drill and matching impact driver. Both items perform similar tasks. A drill is the more versatile tool, made for drilling and driving. Impact drivers have one speed, generally meant for driving stuff like screws into wood. Impact drivers tend to have more torque whereas drills are adjustable for a variety of tasks. Usually, the drill is better to have since it's more versatile, but in this case, you don't have to choose since the kit comes with both.
To be more specific, you get a ½-inch drill and a ¼-inch impact driver. The inch measurements here are the drill bit size. So, in this case, the drill can handle drill bits up to half of an inch whereas the impact driver can do quarter-inch bits. The good news there is that you won't have to shop too much for bits that'll work in both. This 40-piece driver kit from Ryobi should fit in both the impact driver and drill without any issues and there are enough bits there to do most things.
We started with these two since they are the most versatile and useful. I've been a homeowner for five years and I use my drill more than any of my other tools. Neither of these will top the list of the best drills, but they're far from the bottom, too.
Ryobi ONE+ Three-Speed ½-inch Impact Wrench
Along with the drills is an impact wrench. These handy little tools operate similarly to drills in that they spin when you work them. However, unlike screws, where the drill excels, the impact wrench is best used for nuts and bolts. You may have seen these in use if you watch professional racing. These are the little gun-shaped devices pit crews use to get the nuts off of wheels for fast changes. Ryobi's variant isn't even close to that powerful, but it can still be useful in some ways, especially if you work on cars pretty often.
Ryobi's cordless impact wrench is decent overall. It's a ½-inch tool, so it'll accept bits at that size. Unlike the drill, it's not adjustable so if you don't have ½-inch bits, you'll need to buy some. Fortunately, there are half inch sets available in SAE or metric as needed. Ryobi's 12-piece kit doesn't come with any out of the box, so this will likely be an additional purchase for many folks. However, if you already have a rachet and socket set, check to see if they're half inch. If so, you can just use those instead.
Ryobi ONE+ Reciprocating Saw
Next up on the list is a reciprocating saw. My neighbors always call this thing a sawzall because it "saws all," although the real reason that word exists is because it's a brand name from Milwaukee Tools. Since I borrow my neighbor's reciprocating saw all the time, I can attest that it's one useful tool. Usability is pretty simple. You just affix the blade to the device and then use it to cut stuff. The last time I used one, I trimmed a piece of butcher block for use as a countertop in my garage.
Ryobi's offering is as good as any. Like its drills, it won't top the list for cordless reciprocating saws, but it puts up a better showing than many of its competitors. Unlike the prior tools, Ryobi includes a saw blade with the kit. Assuming you don't bend or break them like I do, you should get some decent use out of it before you need to buy more. These tools are neat because they can cut metal, wood, or plastic, and since homes have an abundance of those materials, a reciprocating saw can help just about anywhere.
Ryobi ONE+ 5.5-inch Circular Saw
Circular saws are surprisingly decent for the money. You likely won't be able to do any serious construction with them but as a DIY homeowner-level tool, it's among the best circular saws on the market. It'll handle 2x4 without issue most of the time and lighter stuff like plywood is no problem at all. You likely won't even need this tool for day-to-day home repairs but those who want to tinker with heavier stuff can certainly find a use for it. It may take a few battery charges, but you can totally build a deck with this one if you really wanted to.
Per Ryobi, this circular saw is rated at 215 cuts per charge, assuming a 1-11/16-inch cut depth. That means if you're cutting 2x4s, you can expect a little less than 215 cuts and if your cutting 1-inch plywood, you can expect a few more. That's decent battery life and more than enough for DIY tasks. In addition to the tool, Ryobi's kit includes an 18-tooth sawblade, so you have something to get you started. A corded model is generally considered better, but for simple tasks, a cordless will work just fine.
Ryobi ONE+ 7.25-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saw
Ryobi's cordless compound miter saw is truly a unique tool. This thing is bound for tabletop use, so we're not quite sure about the value of it being cordless. However, if you do need to take a miter saw somewhere without a plug, you'll get one with Ryobi's kit. This kind of saw is mostly for situations where a circular or reciprocating saw isn't precise enough, like cutting baseboards to fit. It's also good if you need to make the same cut multiple times. Like the circular saw, Ryobi's miter saw would be out of place on a construction site, but it should work for DIY stuff with no issues.
In the kit, you get the miter saw, along with one miter saw blade, a blade wrench to change the blades when needed, and one dust bag. For those unfamiliar with the tool, there is a vacuum near where the saw cuts and the bag holds the sawdust created by the machine. This is easily the most expensive tool in Ryobi's kit at $239 brand new — more than 25% of the cost of the kit for this one tool. We're a little surprised that Ryobi included it.
Ryobi ONE+ Multi-Tool
Multi-tools can do a lot of stuff, and they're among the most versatile power tools you can buy. Officially known as an oscillating tool, the head of a multi-tool can be swapped out with any manner of attachments. You can pop on a blade to make precision cuts, or use a sanding head to sand something down if need be. You can also cut just about anything with them, including woods, tile, carpet, plastic, and other materials. In short, if you have a cutting or sanding job that isn't right for a sander or a saw, the multi-tool has you covered.
Ryobi's variant is good enough for light tasks and since that's where the multi-tool excels, you likely won't need a stronger one unless you're doing something very difficult. The last time I used a multitool, it was to cut a segment out of a door frame to fit a wall plate situated too close to the frame. In any case, Ryobi includes a few extras here, including a plunge cut blade, a flush cut blade, a sanding pad, and three pieces of sandpaper. You can buy an additional set that comes with even more blades.
Ryobi ONE+ Jig Saw
Despite being a DIY-style homeowner, I have yet to run into an occasion to use a jig saw. However, there are lots of times when a jigsaw is worth using, especially if you do a lot of your own woodwork. The jig saw's big claim to fame is that it can cut curves out of wood, plastic, ceramic, and even some thin metals. Being able to do detail work like that can help homeowners create pieces that fit exactly where they need to. If you're thinking of remodeling your kitchen or any other room, you'll likely find an excuse to use a jig saw.
Ryobi's jig saw is actually quite good for its intended use case. It'll cut the usual materials for home use without much hassle and Ryobi does include a cutting blade and a hex wrench for changing out the blade later, so you can get started as soon as the kit gets to you. Ryobi also sells replacement blade kits that are universal to any standard jig saw, which is nice if you own multiple. Do note that you'll need specific blades if you intend on cutting different types of materials.
Ryobi ONE+ Random Orbit Sander
The humble sander is a useful tool in any homeowner's kit, especially if they're doing their own remodeling. Sanders are fairly easy to understand. You use them to sand down surfaces like wood, metal, or plastic for a smoother finish. That can mean anything from finishing off a plank of raw wood or smoothing out a piece of metal. Orbital sanders do their best work on larger surfaces. To clean up the smaller parts that the sander can't reach, we recommend a multi-tool.
Ryobi's random orbital sander is pretty good overall. It has several neat tricks, like being able to connect directly to Ryobi's shop vac, so any wayward particulates are immediately dealt with. There are bags available as well in case you don't have a shop vac. Since it is a random orbit sander, it also reduces the risk of untoward swirling marks on your work as well. Included with the kit is three sanding pads, so you can get started with it as soon as it reaches your doorstep. You can buy extras as needed. Most packs come with an 80 grit for stripping, a 120 grit for smoothing, and a 220 grit for finishing.
Ryobi ONE+ AirStrike Brad Nailer
Nail guns can save a lot of time. The general premise of these is easy, and also the subject of many comedy routines. You press the tool where you want a nail to go, pull the trigger, and the machine shoots a nail into the prescribed surface. DIY homeowners likely won't have a ton of uses for such a device unless they're doing something big like renovating their home. Even so, having one of these things can save time in the event that you actually need one.
For its kit, Ryobi includes its AirStrike Brad Nailer along with a belt clip and a pack of brad nails. Ryobi says that it has enough power to drive 2-inch nails into hardwoods and that's about as strong as you need it to be. Brad nails differ from other types of nails by being thicker gauge. They're useful for light duty tasks like hanging trim pieces or attaching paneling. Many folks also use them to affix pieces of wood together while wood glue dries. Some folks prefer finishing nails or pin nails, but brad nails will do just as well.
Ryobi ONE+ 4.5-inch angle grinder
The angle grinder can make straight cuts similar to other cut tools, as well as sand and finish materials. Some common uses of an angle grinder include removing padlocks, sharpening lawn mower blades, grinding out rivets, sanding wood, and with the right attachment, even removing rust or paint from items. Basically, like the multi-tool, it's worth owning one of these — you'll find a use for it eventually.
Much like the rest of its tools, Ryobi won't top the list of the best angle grinder brands, but its tool definitely offers good quality for the price. Ryobi's kit comes with a side handle, grinding guard, a grinding wheel, a spanner wrench, and the owner's manual. That should be more than enough to get you started. As the final power tool in Ryobi's 12-tool kit, it couldn't have ended on a better note. These things are super useful, much like the multi-tool and drill. It should also be able to fit most generic accessories so replacing its wheel, but Ryobi does sell replacement cutting wheels if you need them.
Ryobi ONE+ LED Light
No tool kit is complete without a light and Ryobi has you covered too. This is the first item on the list that isn't specifically a power tool but it's arguably just as useful. Houses have a lot of dark corners, and a good light can help. The brand has released plenty of lights over the years and have discontinued most of them. It's a shame because more lights mean more options. In any case, it's difficult to overstate the value of a good light, whether it's working in an engine block or a basement. They are universally useful.
The one Ryobi includes with its 12-tool kit is serviceable. It's a simple, handheld LED light that shines upward of 280 lumens with 500 feet of beam distance. You likely won't use it for long distance lighting, so the bigger story here is its pivoting head. The head pivots 130 degrees, giving you more ways to angle and use the light. Anyone who's worked in a tight, dark space like an engine bay can tell you how useful that is. Otherwise, the light is fairly basic. It uses the same battery as the rest of the tools on the list.
One charger and three batteries
It would be irresponsible include all of these cordless tools and no batteries, so Ryobi included three batteries and one charger. Among those batteries, you get two 4 Ah batteries and a single 1.5 Ah battery. For the most part, battery usage is self-explanatory. You'll want to use the bigger batteries in the tools that eat the most battery, such as the miter saw and use the 1.5 Ah battery for the smaller stuff like the impact wrench or drill. It's a shame that it only comes with a single charger for three batteries. That should work for most, but you can buy another if need be.
For the most part, things are as you see them. The 4 Ah batteries will last longer but weigh more, so we don't recommend using them in the LED light, for example, as you probably don't need it to light up for that long. It may also be worth picking up a spare 1.5 Ah battery as well so that you can use one in a drill and another in the light, for example. Batteries are quite pricy, though, so three is likely good enough with a little smart management.
Two Ryobi tool bags
Finally, Ryobi includes a couple of tool bags with your purchase. The bags measure 18x12x12 inches and should be big enough to carry a few of the tools with you if you need to take them somewhere. Again, Ryobi tools aren't made for construction sites, so we don't know if people drive around with their tools, but professionals who need light-duty cordless tools may find use with these bags. Based on user reviews, people often use these bags to carry accessories rather than tools, but with two, you can do both.
These bags appear to be toward the bottom of Ryobi's tool bag lineup. The brand doesn't even list them on its official website, and we were only able to find them on third-party resellers like Amazon. Thus, while we can gainfully sing the praises of the tools on the list, the bags are kind of just there for your convenience. They should hold up pretty well over the long haul, even if they aren't the most beautiful sight to behold.