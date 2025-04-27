10 Smart Devices That Are Great For Seniors
As time progresses, even the healthiest individuals feel the impact of age. For some, it is forgetting to take their pills at the right time (or at all). While for others, it's increasingly struggling to keep up with the various tasks associated with day-to-day life, such as cleaning, opening their curtains in the morning, or even just getting out of bed. However, that doesn't mean they're doomed to go through the rest of their life struggling to function.
In this article, we've listed some helpful smart devices that can help aging friends and family members manage the issues that come with it. In addition, we added some useful products that can help support the life that they want, whether they prefer living by themselves or regularly enlist the assistance of caretakers. Additionally, we've added other gadgets that are designed to not just help seniors survive, but also thrive. To learn more about why we think these smart devices are worth getting, you can scroll down to the end of the article. But if you already want to start browsing some of our suggestions to make someone's sunset years feel more enjoyable or meaningful, keep on reading.
Medication dispensers and reminders
For people dealing with chronic illnesses, it's not uncommon to have to ingest a cocktail of medications to keep symptoms at bay. For some types of medication, missing a dose or two won't hurt much, but for others it can cause a lot of complications. In addition, if an elderly person has memory-related issues and accidentally ingesting more than the recommended dose, the effects can be lethal. While we've talked about apps to remind you to take medication, these aren't necessarily the best solution for everyone. Not to mention, it may not be able to properly let family members or other caretakers know if they're on track with their schedule.
Thankfully, pill popping can be more manageable with a smart dispenser. On Amazon, the Live Fine 28-Day Automatic Pill Dispenser is a popular medication reminder gadget. With an average rating of 4.2 stars from over 1,900 Amazon users, it acts as both a pill storage solution and reminder mechanism. It does this in two ways: light and sound, which will work for up to half an hour until the medication has been ingested. With nine dosage ring options, you can choose the best layout to suit your senior's ongoing medication schedule and through its LED screen, you can set the schedule, volume, and alarm tone for the medication. Lastly, the senior in your life can use the LED screen to view the battery life, time, and alarm schedule.
Smart and motion sensor lights
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), falling is an incredibly common experience that can lead to everything from hip fractures to brain injuries among the elderly. While people can fall for myriad reasons, tripping is a major cause, so keeping your home is clutter-free, especially in walkways and staircases. Making sure paths are always lit up with smart lights is another method. Among the many clever ways you can use motion detectors, movement triggered smart lights not only help prevent tripping, but they can also shave a few dollars off a home's electricity bills.
Knowing this, if you want to hit two birds with one stone, you can get something like the Mcgor battery operated motion sensor lights, which more than 31,000 Amazon users think is worth giving 4.5 stars. For as low as $27.99, you can get a pair of these dimmable sensor lights that can be charged via USB-C. Available in two lengths (10 inches and 14.7 inches), you can also opt for either a warm white light or normal white light. Depending on how often it is triggered, it can last up to 30 days with a single charge of its 1,800 mAh battery. But if you're willing to spend more, we've featured Nobi's smart lamp that has useful features like fall detection and emergency assistance.
Smart bed and chair sensors
If the senior in your life has already experienced a fall once, information published by the CDC indicates that it's actually more likely to happen again. Because of this, it might be good to buy dedicated sensors to help alert caregivers when they're attempting to leave their bed or chair. As of writing, the number one best seller for patient alarms on Amazon is the Lunderg Bed Alarm for Elderly Adults & Chair Alarm Set. With an average rating of 4.5 stars from more than 1,500 people, you have the option to get the Bed and Chair Alarm combo for $174.95.
Designed as a pre-alert system, Lunderg's smart bed sensor detects someone getting up, prompting caretakers to go and assist them. For this to work, you'll need to add the 10-inch x 33-inch sensor pad to your mattress under the fitted sheet. Made of the same material, the chair sensor pad measures 10 inches x 15 inches. Lunderg also mentions that it's moisture resistant, so they're okay to use if your senior parent or friend has issues with incontinence.
With its accompanying pager, you can opt to leave it portable, in a pocket clip, or mounted on a wall. It is also possible to set the alarm volume and vibration settings to the caregiver's preference. Although, you should be aware the Lunderg rates its lifespan to a year and three months, so you'll need to factor in the price of repurchasing.
Smart locks
Even for young, able-bodied people, there are tons of benefits to adding smart locks to your home, such as helping you save money and integrating it with existing smart ecosystems. However, for seniors, smart locks can perform a range of other functions that can help them live independently. For example, you can manage access to their homes, so caretakers, cleaners, family members, and other visitors will be able to enter without a key. In addition, it can also be a good way to track if they've left their house for extended periods or have not returned as expected.
If you've decided that a smart lock is a good investment to track and manage who gets to access your senior's home, there are tons of smart lock brands that you can choose from. In fact, we've even made a nice guide for how to pick a smart lock that you might be interested in. That said, one of the highest rated smart lock options is the $180.19 Ultraloq Smart Lock on Amazon, which has an average rating of 4.3 stars from more than 14,300 people. The Ultraloq smart lock offers multiple keyless entry methods like voice control, finger print, code, and smartwatch, so grandpa has a ton of ways to get back inside, even if they tend to forget things. On the other hand, there's also an option to use auto lock features, smartphones, and Ekey sharing if you want to utilize it for remote access management.
Smart cameras
Although some seniors are still physically and mentally able to live by themselves, that doesn't mean loved ones won't benefit from being able to check up on them remotely every now and then, which can be possible with the right smart home security system. In 2025, there are a ton of great Wi-Fi security cameras that are available in the market. Depending on the size of their home, you may want to get a mix of indoor and outdoor smart cameras that give you a view on key areas.
On Amazon, one of the best budget security camera options you can find is the under $25 TP-Link Tapo 1080p indoor security camera, which more than 15,000 people have given around 4.4 stars. Not only does it have two-way audio, which can help you communicate with your senior loved one in an emergency, it also has motion detection features to let you know when they've made it home safe.
That said, even if it's for their benefit, it's important to always ask consent before installing cameras anywhere in their living spaces — age doesn't change a person's right to privacy, after all. But if you're worried about what could potentially happen to them if they encounter accidents or issues in areas of their home that they would prefer not to be on camera, like the bathroom or toilet area, we do have some other alternatives for you.
Medical alert systems
In an emergency, the first instinct that many of us have in the modern world is to reach for our phones and dial emergency numbers. However, for elderly family members who don't have a phone glue to their hand, this might not always be possible. Not to mention, the CDC shares that the elderly have a tendency to experience fractures when falling in bathrooms, wherein it might not be easy for others to find them. While Apple Watches have been reported to save lives before, they're not always within everyone's budget. Investing in medical alert systems could be an affordable alternative.
With the CallToU Wireless Caregiver Pager Smart Call System, you have the option to attach a pair of SOS call buttons to certain areas of your home. With an average rating of 4.6 stars from more than 6,400 Amazon reviewers, the $41.99 small call system can be a life-saving tool that is able to work up to 500 feet away. Additionally, it's also waterproof and dust-proof, so you don't have to worry about adding it to most places. Not to mention, if you're only looking for a temporary solution when your senior loved one is recovering from an injury, you can simply hang it on their neck via a lanyard instead. As for the receiver, you can choose from 55 ringtones and set it to generate up to 110 db of noise.
Robot vacuum and mop
Even as young, able-bodied individuals, keeping our homes clean is challenging and time-consuming enough. Unfortunately, it's a necessary component to making sure the inevitable house dust doesn't cause a cocktail of health issues, especially for seniors. Thankfully, we're all lucky enough to be born in a time with more options than just a broom. While many people think just an ordinary vacuum cleaner is enough for their needs, the elderly might benefit from an automated option: a robot vacuum and mop. These days, many of the major robot mop and vacuum brands offer different features to help a senior keep their house clean.
On Amazon, one of the most popular multi-surface cleaning robots is the iRobot Roomba Vac, which over 50,000 customer reviews have given a 4.1 star average rating. With prices starting at $249.99, you can easily schedule cleaning and review cleaning reports. In fact, you can even hook it up to smart home devices, so the elderly person in your life can simply ask Alexa or their Google Home assistant to start cleaning without needing to bring out an app. But if the senior has pets with a lot of hair and want the benefits of a mop function, the Roborock Q8 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner is designed to address both. While it is also pretty well reviewed at 4.3 stars from over 3,700 Amazon reviewers, the caveat is that it is double the price at $599.99.
Automated blinds and curtains
While they aren't necessarily very durable and can be a little expensive, there are plenty of advantages to installing smart blinds, especially for seniors. For example, it's a great way to brighten up areas of their home without the hassle of manually pulling curtains to the side every morning. In addition, it can help make sure that they retain their privacy by closing them automatically in the evening. It's also a good way to make it always seem like there is someone going through their regular routines at home, even if they're not there, which is essential to deterring thieves who target empty houses. Previously, we've rounded up some highly rated iPhone-compatible smart blind options such as the Lutron Serena Smart Honeycomb Shades, SmartWings Motorized Roller Shades, and the Ikea Fyrtur Roller Blinds.
Alternatively, if your elder prefers curtains, the $89.99 SwitchBot Smart Automatic Curtain Opener can be used in tandem with the SwitchBot Solar Panel Charger, which you can get for under $26. On Amazon, SwitchBot's curtain opener has netted 4 stars on average from 1,400-plus buyers. Compatible with smart home ecosystems like Google's Home Assistant and Apple's HomeKit, you can set it in such a way that the senior only needs to speak to open and close all the curtains in their house. But take note, you will need to get the SwitchBot Hub to get the full benefits. On Amazon, the second generation SwitchBot Hub will set you back another $69.99.
Digital photo frames
For many tech savvy individuals, checking up on what your classmate from high school had for lunch can be as easy as opening an app on your phone. However, for seniors it can be difficult to keep track what everyone's up to across the different social platforms their family members use. Unless, of course, their families up keep them updated via digital photo frames. Previously, we've listed some of the best digital picture frames with different upload and display features, but if you're wondering which one might be able to suit your elderly loved one's home, the Aura Carver should be at the top of your list. With over 15,000 Amazon users giving it an impressive 4.7 star average rating, it has a couple of features that make it ideal for seniors.
First, it's possible to set it up and add photos before it's delivered. With this, they can simply be pleasantly surprised from the moment they unbox it. Second, the Aura Carver has both photo and video options, plus it has a built-in speaker to play sounds. Third, as long as it's connected to Wi-Fi and plugged into a socket, you can invite multiple users to share photos with its free, unlimited storage option. Depending on your budget, you can get an Aura Carver frame starting at $149. And of course, if they ever decide that they would still prefer printing photos, you can also turn your digital photo frame into an art display instead.
Virtual Reality Headsets
As you age and lose your ability to move independently, it can feel incredibly frustrating, especially when you still have an inherent drive to explore and experience the world. But with modern technology, it's possible to travel through virtual tours to places like the pyramids of Egypt or even just relax with the view of waves crashing into the shore. In some cases, with the right kind of immersion, VR may even help reduce anxiety or pain.
If you want to let your senior family member try it for themselves, you can buy a Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 to help them get started. On Amazon, the Meta Quest 3 512GB has been rated 4.5 stars on average by more than 5,000 people. For seniors with eyesight problems, Meta also offers prescription lenses that have special anti-fog and oil-resistant coating for $49.99. And of course, you're free to invest in some additional Meta Quest accessories that can enhance their experience with it, like a nice pair of earphones.
That said, if you're not a fan of the Quest headsets, we've done a roundup on which VR headsets are worth buying that includes the likes of the Valve Index and PlayStation VR2. Although, when it comes to using VR, it's highly likely that they might need to be guided throughout the experience, as well as the set up process that may require integration with consoles. In addition, they may encounter some of its typical issues, like motion sickness.
Methodology
With so many types of technology available to us today, it's no wonder that there is no shortage of ones that can help improve the quality of life of the elderly. In this list, we took into consideration the different stages seniors might be in terms of different illnesses, such as needing medication, bed rest, or assistance of certain types of movements. In addition, we factored in the varying degrees of dependence they may have on family members, domestic helpers, or professional caregivers. Lastly, we thought about the different aspects of day-to-day life that may need assistance with, such as cleaning, plus opening and closing lights and curtains.
Apart from physical needs, we also added gadgets to fulfill more emotional needs, like a need to feel connected with their families or community through photos or being able to have new experiences, even in a virtual way. However, in general, we only included smart devices that have also been rated at least four stars by a thousand people. In some instances, we also referenced similar products that we've recommended for certain product categories before.