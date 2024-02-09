This Smart Lamp May Be An Lifesaver For Senior Citizens - Here's How

Recent years have seen significant growth in the market for what's become known as the Internet of Things, or the integration of Internet connections and sensors into all sorts of household items. Some of these are the kind of smart appliances that have become staples, like smart air conditioners, as well as tracker tags like Tile, Apple AirTag, or Samsung SmartTag.

Generally speaking, most smart appliances have obvious reasons to benefit from app integration, even if just to provide an app-based interface. Outside-the-box thinking is required to make the most of what can be done beyond that. What kinds of devices can make the most of having, for instance, motion sensors built in, and how can an internet connection be integrated to make them compelling products?

At the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Belgian company Nobi introduced the American market to its lighting products intended for the elder care market. Designed for nursing homes and similar at-home use cases, Nobi's lamps and ceiling lights can, among other things, detect falls and call for help. Here's how they work and what they're supposed to do.