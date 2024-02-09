This Smart Lamp May Be An Lifesaver For Senior Citizens - Here's How
Recent years have seen significant growth in the market for what's become known as the Internet of Things, or the integration of Internet connections and sensors into all sorts of household items. Some of these are the kind of smart appliances that have become staples, like smart air conditioners, as well as tracker tags like Tile, Apple AirTag, or Samsung SmartTag.
Generally speaking, most smart appliances have obvious reasons to benefit from app integration, even if just to provide an app-based interface. Outside-the-box thinking is required to make the most of what can be done beyond that. What kinds of devices can make the most of having, for instance, motion sensors built in, and how can an internet connection be integrated to make them compelling products?
At the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Belgian company Nobi introduced the American market to its lighting products intended for the elder care market. Designed for nursing homes and similar at-home use cases, Nobi's lamps and ceiling lights can, among other things, detect falls and call for help. Here's how they work and what they're supposed to do.
More on Nobi
Nobi laid out its mission and its products in a press release issued on January 9, at the start of CES 2024. The gist is that Nobi's lights detect falls — the company claims a 100% accuracy rate — while asking the person if they're okay and automatically notifying family members or caretakers if there's no response. As Nobi explains it, it's a system that works even if the person who fell is unconscious, unlike medical alert button systems.
The lights also turn on automatically via their motion sensors, which Nobi claims help prevent four out of five falls. The same sensors also notify caregivers when the seniors get up, allowing them to help assist those being cared for as they walk around their homes. Cameras in the lights, meanwhile, provide discreet imaging to help the caregivers figure out what caused the fall and how to prevent future incidents.
In addition to what's in the press release, Nobi's website explains that the lights shift depending on the time of day to enable healthy circadian rhythms and provide two-way communication via a microphone and cameras in the lamps. Nobi also claims that it can be tied into your home's locks to allow first responders access and remotely unlock the doors.