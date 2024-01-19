The Biggest Trends At CES 2024

Hopefully, you were lying down when you read this. As it turns out, AI was indeed a pretty big deal at CES 2024. It certainly falls under the category of "not surprising." Ever since ChatGPT sprang on the scene months ago, tech companies have been trying to shoehorn it into everything from glasses to next-generation concept vehicles. One epic example came in the form of concept vehicle systems from Honda. What better way to prove the potential for AI than placing it in a vehicle that looks like it came from the future?

We found some other good examples of AI-integrated products on the show floor — and some bad ones.

This is, of course, not a new trend for 2024. Indeed, Qualcomm (along with others) has been beating the AI drum for months now. At Snapdragon Summit this past fall, Qualcomm showed off its next-generation processors for phones and computers and in the same breath explained how they would be great for the oncoming AI trend.

We've already broken down the best and worst AI that we found on the show floor, but there were so many booths with the letters AI plastered all over them, that it seems inevitable that our robot overlords should be along any second now. Will they be Skynet? Will they be Rosie the robot? There's no way to tell. Just try to keep your head down once they arrive.