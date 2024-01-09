ASUS Turned The Zenbook Into A Dual OLED Screen Laptop And It's A Sight To Behold

Even though dual-screen laptops have been around for a while now, they are still seen as extravagant products that appeal to a tiny but premium audience. While several companies, including HP and Lenovo, have been making their presence felt in the dual-screen notebook space with interesting offerings, the most prolific brand in this segment has to be ASUS. The Taiwanese consumer electronics major has a wide variety of touch-enabled dual-screen laptops in the market already, including the ROG Zephyrus Duo, ZenBook Pro Duo 15, and the ZenBook Duo 14.

At CES 2024, ASUS unveiled a refreshed edition of the ZenBook DUO as a dual-screened laptop. Unlike older dual-screen laptops from ASUS that featured one main display and a secondary display—usually attached to the keyboard—the 2024 edition of the ZenBook DUO (UX8406) features twin fully functional OLED panels. At first glance, it seems the ZenBook DUO draws a lot of inspiration from last year's Lenovo Yoga Book 9i, which featured a similar display arrangement. Upon closer inspection, though, you may notice that ASUS is like a refined version of the Yoga Book 9i, making it a more usable and overall appealing product.

For example, the machine features a full-sized keyboard and touchpad accessory that slides above the bottom display, making it look like a traditional single-screened laptop. The built-in kickstand lets you orient the display in various positions that weren't available on the Yoga Book, and more importantly, the ZenBook DUO offers a much better spec sheet without being considerably more expensive than laptops with traditional displays.