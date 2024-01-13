CES 2024: EcoFlow's Delta Pro Is A Flexible Power Solution For Wherever You Call Home

CES 2024 has once again turned Las Vegas into a preview of our technological future, and SlashGear stopped by EcoFlow's booth to see what the portable power station manufacturer's new $5,799 (starting) Delta Pro Ultra.

You'll be able to charge this 6kWh to 90kWh "scalable whole-home backup solution" through your home power grid, as you might expect. However, it also supports charging through solar panel connections, can even be hooked up to a gas generator in a pinch, and can supposedly reach a 100% charge in about two hours. It offers multiple types of connections covering A/C power, a boasted zero millisecond uninterruptible power supply (UPS), portable and rooftop solar array, USB-A and USB-C, and even wireless 4G for connecting to the official app without a Wi-Fi connection.

EcoFlow also states that the Delta Pro Ultra will be able to power your home for up to a full month, likely with the support of a full complement of up to 15 extra batteries. While it has obvious uses as a backup power source during a localized blackout, EcoFlow assured us that it can also work as a solar storage source. This means you can keep it hooked up to a home solar array and use it as a method of banking the power your rooftop solar panels are able to pull throughout the day. Alternatively, you can wheel it into a car to bring it with you on camping trips, and it can also be connected to an RV.

The Smart Home Panel 2 ($1,599) was also unveiled at the trade show, boasting the ability to connect up to a total of three different power inverters (and up to a total of 15 external batteries) to power your house directly. It can also connect with EcoFlow's app for more nuanced energy control, letting you monitor the activity of your various home circuits, choose which ones you want to back up and which of them may not need it, and more.