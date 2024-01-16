Roborock Showcases Its Cutting-Edge Cleaning Solutions At CES 2024

Attendees of this year's CES in Las Vegas were the first to see a new line of six state-of-the-art cleaning solutions unveiled by Roborock: the S8 MaxV Ultra, S8 Max Ultra, Q Revo MaxV, Q Revo Pro, Flexi Pro, and Flexi Lite. The company — a global leader in ultra-intelligent home robotics specifically engineered to simplify daily life — designed the impressive new line of vacuums and mops by focusing on the evolving needs of 21st-century consumers, who have increasingly relied on modern technology to help complete previously mundane tasks, like cleaning.

Roborock developed the new line of innovative products in response to a growing demand for "products that clean well but are also easy, smart to interact with, and can seamlessly integrate into their smart home," according to Richard Chang, Roborock's founder and CEO. "We now offer more connectivity options than ever before — which we found are one of the most sought-after features for customers — while our robots now integrate robotic arm mechanics to clean better and are unique to the market."

Founded ten years ago, Roborock has become an influential smart home brand across the globe by launching several advanced products aimed at making the lives of its customers more convenient. This year's CES, where companies both large and small came from around the world to showcase groundbreaking technology, was an appropriate venue for Roborock to debut its latest ultramodern cleaning devices — including its most technologically advanced one-stop cleaning solution to date: the S8MaxV Ultra.