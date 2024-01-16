Roborock Showcases Its Cutting-Edge Cleaning Solutions At CES 2024
Attendees of this year's CES in Las Vegas were the first to see a new line of six state-of-the-art cleaning solutions unveiled by Roborock: the S8 MaxV Ultra, S8 Max Ultra, Q Revo MaxV, Q Revo Pro, Flexi Pro, and Flexi Lite. The company — a global leader in ultra-intelligent home robotics specifically engineered to simplify daily life — designed the impressive new line of vacuums and mops by focusing on the evolving needs of 21st-century consumers, who have increasingly relied on modern technology to help complete previously mundane tasks, like cleaning.
Roborock developed the new line of innovative products in response to a growing demand for "products that clean well but are also easy, smart to interact with, and can seamlessly integrate into their smart home," according to Richard Chang, Roborock's founder and CEO. "We now offer more connectivity options than ever before — which we found are one of the most sought-after features for customers — while our robots now integrate robotic arm mechanics to clean better and are unique to the market."
Founded ten years ago, Roborock has become an influential smart home brand across the globe by launching several advanced products aimed at making the lives of its customers more convenient. This year's CES, where companies both large and small came from around the world to showcase groundbreaking technology, was an appropriate venue for Roborock to debut its latest ultramodern cleaning devices — including its most technologically advanced one-stop cleaning solution to date: the S8MaxV Ultra.
A robotic arm allows the S8MaxV Ultra to clean nearly everywhere
Built to handle "cleaning beyond limits," the Roborock S8 Max Series is a leap in hands-free convenience, applying industry-leading suction power and mopping capability and deep corner and edge cleaning tech that can achieve visible cleanliness in invisible areas. The S8 MaxV Ultra and S8 Max Ultra robot vacuum and mop accomplish this in part by employing a unique robotic arm that enables complete corner and edge cleaning capabilities. The cutting-edge proprietary FlexiArm Design Side Brush is powered by this robotic arm and a 185 rpm rotating Extra Edge Spinning Mop System that works with it to clean hard-to-reach spaces with 100 percent corner coverage.
Combined with intelligent mop re-washing/re-mopping capabilities and a base station — the RockDock Ultra — that can maintain a robot cleaner with heated air and hot water, these innovations make the S8 Max Series Roborock's most technologically advanced one-stop cleaning solution to date. Its VibraRise 3.0 Mopping System redefines mopping excellence with two vibration modules — 20 mm Mop Module Lifting and 4,000 times/min high-speed sonic mopping. Roborock also offers industry-leading suction power with this line of robot cleaners — the S8 MaxV Ultra is capable of up to 10,000 Pa suction power, while the S8 Max Ultra can achieve 8,000 Pa. With this kind of power, dirt and dust will vanish instantly without a trace — even on carpets, thanks to Roborock's Carpet Boost+ System, which has a 30 percent higher hair pick rate than previous models. Its DuoRoller Riser Brush can achieve impressive vacuuming efficiency across all the different floor types in your home with fewer hair tangles and other hassles.
The S8 MaxV Ultra and S8 Max Ultra are easy to maintain and control
The 8-in-1 RockDock Ultra base station does most of the work of maintaining your robot cleaner, so you don't have to. Using 60 degrees Celsius hot water and air it can wash and dry the mop after each cleaning to prevent odor and mildew build-up. Plus, it can connect to your home drainage system and automatically refill and empty the robot cleaner when needed, as well as automatically dispense detergent, allowing your robot cleaner to keep going without you needing to step in and manually empty or refill the RockDock Ultra's water tanks.
Tech enthusiasts will also appreciate the cutting-edge intelligence and smart home controls built into the S8 MaxV Ultra. Equipped with PreciSense LiDAR, the robot cleaner can scan and create detailed maps of your home to determine the most efficient cleaning route. At the same time, its Reactive AI 2.0 Obstacle Recognition uses an RGB camera and 3D structure light to identify and avoid obstacles in its path, including shoes, pet waste, and even mirrors. Additionally, Roborock's DirTect system can recognize dirt levels and different types of messes, change cleaning settings, and conduct re-mopping accordingly.
The S8 MaxV Ultra is also a cinch to control, equipped with a "Hello Rocky" voice assistant that allows you to start and pause cleaning, specify which rooms you'd like to cover, adjust cleaning modes, and more — hands-free with just the sound of your voice. It can even do this without a Wi-Fi connection. The robot cleaner also features Matter support and video calling, perfect for those seeking the most advanced cleaning solution.
The S8 Max Ultra is priced at $1,599.99, while the S8 MaxV Ultra is $1,799. Both will be available from Amazon and the Roborock Webstore in April 2024.
The Q Revo Series also debuted at CES 2024
Also launching at CES 2024 were Roborock's new Q Revo MaxV and Q Revo Pro robot cleaners, which have extendable dual-spinning mops and offer flagship-level cleaning, self-maintenance, and intelligent features. While not quite as powerful as the S8 Max Series, the Q Revo Series can still eliminate messes with a formidable mop system capable of 7,000 Pa suction power and 200 rpm. It also includes a robotic arm mop and the FlexiArm Design Edge Mopping System to clean hard-to-reach areas as close as 1.85 mm along edges, giving you 98.8% edge coverage.
The Multifunctional Dock 2.0 of the Q Revo Series also offers full suite self-maintenance with 60 degrees Celsius hot water mop washing and 45 degrees Celsius warm air drying, water tank refilling, and automatic dust emptying. Other features the Q Revo series can include are voice control with the "Hello Rocky" smart assistant, the ability to detect dirt levels and determine subsequent mop re-washing and conduct re-mopping when necessary, and the ability to detect carpets and lift its mop 10 mm to avoid dampening them.
The Q Revo MaxV is priced at $1,199.99, while the Q Revo Pro is $999.99, and both will be available from Amazon and the Roborock Webstore in April 2024.
The Roborock Flexi Series is for those who still prefer handheld cleaning devices
Roborock also introduced the Flexi Series to the U.S. market at CES 2024, showcasing two lightweight and flexible solutions for simultaneous vacuuming and mopping — the Flexi Pro and Flexi Lite. Designed to tackle wet and dry messes in a single sweep, the Flexi series delivers exceptional cleaning performance edge-to-edge in even the most difficult household areas with its 17,000 Pa suction power.
While not a robot vacuum, the Flexi Series is still packed with cutting-edge technology and advanced features, including DirTect smart sensors that adjust cleaning and self-cleaning levels depending on the amount of dirt detected, and the Roborock RevoBrush 2.0 with Roborock's signature Self-Drying & Cleaning System for wet-dry vacuums, which now includes warm water cleaning and warm air drying.
The Flexi Series also lives up to its name by employing FlatReach technology that enables it to lay completely flat to clean under low furniture and clean edges and corners with margins of less than a single millimeter. The Flexi Pro is equipped with SlideTech automated adaptive wheels for lighter push-pull motion, a headlight, dual-edge cleaning, app compatibility, voice alerts, and more. The Flexi Series's launch date and retail prices haven't been released yet but will be announced soon.
Roborock designs cleaning devices to solve genuine problems
The S8 MaxV Ultra, S8 Max Ultra, Q Revo MaxV, Q Revo Pro, Flexi Pro, and Flexi Lite all benefit from what Roborock has learned by researching, developing, and producing home cleaning devices — particularly robotic, cordless, and wet/dry vacuum cleaners — over the past decade. Committed to bringing the cleaning product industry into the 21st century, Roborock designs its products with an eye on solving genuine problems, using "innovation for better living" as a guiding principle.
Since its founding in 2014, the company has won over consumers with innovative devices like the Q5 Pro and Q8 Max, and its cleaning solutions are currently available in more than 40 countries, including the U.S., Germany, France, and Spain. The S8MaxV Ultra and Roborock's other latest products will win over even more satisfied customers as they leave the tradeshow floor of CES and start cleaning homes worldwide. In April 2024, you can purchase Roborock's S8MaxV Ultra and its other robot cleaners from Amazon and the Roborock Webstore.