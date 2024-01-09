From Big Gaming To Booming Sound, Here's What We Saw On Day 2 Of CES 2024
The Consumer Electronics Show is one of the biggest showcases for gadget pageantry every year. Brands use the show to announce new products and to showcase products that will launch throughout the year. It's a great way to get a sense of everything to come.
Monday, January 8th, was SlashGear's second full day on the ground. Since the show floor was not yet open, most of our time was spent in individual meetings with brands, including MSI, ASUS, Jlab, and more. Overall, we saw a lot of really cool tech, some of which is appropriately flashy and borderline bombastic, and other tech that may otherwise fly under the radar.
Since we are scouring Sin City for 12+ hours per day, clocking miles on our feet and more ride-share rides than we care to admit, we wanted to give you a look at some of the stuff that caught our eye. From handheld gaming to dual-screen laptops to affordable headphones, here's the coolest tech we saw on day two of CES in Las Vegas.
AI in your monitor
MSI is bringing an assortment of gaming hardware to the table as expected, but one cool product may fly under the radar a bit. This is called the MEG 321URX QD-OLED, and it's an AI-powered monitor with a couple of cool features.
First, each of the monitors, which come in a variety of sizes, has an RGB bar across the bottom of it. This LED bar not only adds a little style to your monitor, as gamers tend to enjoy, but it also has a useful feature built into it via a Software Development Kit (SDK). Game developers can integrate this SDK so that as your health in the game decreases, the LED bar gets appropriately shorter. At a glance, you can tell how much life you have left without having to zero in on a specific area of the screen.
The AI can also be trained to help you locate enemies on a battlefield. When you're playing an explorer game like "League of Legends," the AI will show an icon on the screen and point in the direction of your nearest enemy. MSI pointed out that this AI can be trained with multiple games, like "Forza," without any developer involvement. Over time, the AI will learn what information is useful to the gamer and notify you appropriately.
A nutrition label for your tech
Razer is one of the more well-known gaming hardware companies and, as such, it introduced a trio of new Blade laptops, a light bar that enhances your gaming experience, and a concept haptic chair addition that developers can use to enhance gaming sound with vibrations to really draw you into the game. But there were two other interesting ideas.
The first is a new version of its gaming chair, the Iskur V2. This is a wonderfully comfortable gaming chair that is adjustable in just about any way you can imagine. You can position your body however is most comfortable, from leaning forward during those intense gaming sessions to reclining back for a quick nap while you wait for your partners to ready up in "Fortnite." The chair also includes an adjustable lumbar that you can set in height and protrusion and seems to follow you from side to side if you lean one way or the other. It's really neat.
Also, starting in 2024, Razer is bringing its sustainability metrics to the sides of its packaging. You'll be able to see what Razer is calling the EPD or Environmental Product Decoration, which is a sort of "nutritional label" that will show a consumer how many resources were used in the production of the product, including water, mineral, and fossil resources (read: plastics) utilized. Further, Razer hopes to encourage other manufacturers to start publishing the same statistics as it pushes toward environmental responsibility.
Portable booming sound
One of the more impressive demos from CES comes from a company called Brane X, which is introducing a new portable speaker with a built-in subwoofer. On the surface, that doesn't seem like a really big deal — you've probably heard decent bass from a portable speaker before, but it's important to understand that you have not.
Subwoofers are, by their very nature, typically large, and that's because of the physics that goes into them. Subwoofers need to push a lot of air to achieve the low frequencies that they produce. Other portable speakers you can buy either don't hit the kinds of low frequencies the Brane can, or they're huge and require wheels to move around.
The Brane X is not small, but it's also not terribly large. It's about the size of a standard subwoofer that you would find on most speaker sets, but what sets the Brane X apart is that within that same footprint, it also holds speakers for the midrange and high end, and by the way, it also packs a 12-hour battery. The sound coming from this speaker is downright shocking. It makes competing speakers seem hollow. It's really remarkable what the Brane X can accomplish in such a small form factor.