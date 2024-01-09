From Big Gaming To Booming Sound, Here's What We Saw On Day 2 Of CES 2024

The Consumer Electronics Show is one of the biggest showcases for gadget pageantry every year. Brands use the show to announce new products and to showcase products that will launch throughout the year. It's a great way to get a sense of everything to come.

Monday, January 8th, was SlashGear's second full day on the ground. Since the show floor was not yet open, most of our time was spent in individual meetings with brands, including MSI, ASUS, Jlab, and more. Overall, we saw a lot of really cool tech, some of which is appropriately flashy and borderline bombastic, and other tech that may otherwise fly under the radar.

Since we are scouring Sin City for 12+ hours per day, clocking miles on our feet and more ride-share rides than we care to admit, we wanted to give you a look at some of the stuff that caught our eye. From handheld gaming to dual-screen laptops to affordable headphones, here's the coolest tech we saw on day two of CES in Las Vegas.