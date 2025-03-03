10 Of The Most Satisfying Cars & SUVs Available Today (According To Consumer Reports)

When it comes to cars, reviews can only say so much. Sure, journalists can talk about how a car handles, its straight-line performance, and the quality of its creature comforts — all of which are undeniably important — but they often struggle to paint a complete picture of whether the car or SUV is great to live with. After all, the thrill of high speeds and tight cornering matters little if the vehicle in question just isn't satisfying to own. Even a test drive, as useful as it is, may not be able to fully give you an insight into this crucial factor of car ownership.

That's where Consumer Reports' owner satisfaction survey comes into the picture. Consumer Reports polls its members every year, asking car owners whether they would buy or lease the same vehicle again if given the chance. The higher the percentage of owners that would do so, the more satisfying the car.

So, without further ado, here are 10 of the most satisfying cars and SUVs you can buy now, ranked according to a recent Consumer Reports' member survey (as released in late 2024).