10 Budget-Friendly Work Trucks That Are Easy To Maintain
A great work truck doesn't just get the job done, it does so without needing you to break the bank on repairs or running costs. The U.S. is the home of pickup trucks, and when you are in the market for one, it's easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer number of options available. All the big names have repeatedly manufactured reliable options, including Ford, Toyota, Honda, and General Motors. These brands offer some of the cheapest pickup trucks on the market today, too.
However, the best workhorses support a maintenance schedule your work schedule can accommodate, while still being ready whenever you need them. They must also be fuel-efficient and have easily accessible parts on the market if you want to stay on the roads and out of the repair shop. Whether you're a contractor, landscaper, transporter, or you just want one of the most powerful pickup trucks you can find for your day-to-day, choosing a truck that's easy on the wallet can make all the difference. And even among budget-friendly choices, some stand out more than others — here's our list of 10 of them.
Toyota Tacoma
The Toyota Tacoma is a great option to start off the list. This versatile midsize pickup truck is well-regarded for being durable and adaptable to multiple terrains, both of which contribute to its strong resale value. In our review of the Tacoma, we commended its 326 hp i-FORCE 2.4 liter turbocharged inline-four engine, which has a hybrid variant and an eight-speed automatic transmission. However, the six-speed manual transmission trim of the vehicle is not as commendable. Besides its 6,500-pound towing capacity, there are many hidden Tacoma features that can improve your overall experience.
The important thing you should look out for in its maintenance schedule includes fluid adjustments every 5,000 miles and an engine oil change every 10,000 miles. In typical Toyota fashion, the truck is very fuel efficient with the latest boasting a mpg rate of 21 in the city and 26 on highways. According to CarEdge, the maintenance cost of the Tacoma over a decade is pegged at $6,732 with only about an 18% chance that it will undergo a major repair in that time. The 2024 model has an MSRP of $31,500 which is low when compared to other trucks in its class.
Toyota Tundra SR
Toyota shines again with its Tundra model, or more specifically for our list, the Tundra SR. Toyota has been producing the Tundra for 25 years without compromising on its quality and performance. The Tundra has some notable differences to the Tacoma. First, its i-FORCE MAX engine produces an upgraded drive force of 437 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque. It also has an increased towing capacity of 8,300 pounds and a payload capacity of 1,940 pounds.
In addition, it returns an EPA-rated mpg rate of 20 in the city, and 24 on the highways for non-hybrid powertrains. But before you settle on an engine choice for your Tundra, you should know the i-FORCE MAX hybrid also delivers up to 19 mpg in the city and 22 mpg on the highway.
The Tundra is very easy to maintain once you get a hang of its maintenance schedule. The major things you should worry about are the inspection of its brake linings as well as the adjustment of the fluid levels every 5,000 miles. The maintenance cost over a decade stands at $6,923 while the 2024 model has an MSRP of $39,965.
Ford Maverick
The Ford Maverick has exploded into stardom since its release in 2022. There are many reasons why this compact pickup became one of Ford's most popular trucks to ever hit the market, but affordability is near the top of the list. The 2024 model comes in three trims: the XL, XLT, and Lariat, all of which are outstanding in their own way. It has a towing and payload capacity of 4,000 and 1,000 pounds respectively, which is great for a compact pickup. The endearing appeal of the Maverick is that it need not just be a work truck, as its functionality can double as a stylish statement.
In our review of the 2024 Ford Maverick, we found that its fuel economy of 23 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the highway is one of the best on the market. But that wasn't the only reason we rated it a perfect 10 out of 10, as the Maverick features 2.0-liter EcoBoost and 2.5 liter hybrid engine options that are sure to capture your hearts as well as the roads. The 2024 model has an astonishingly cheap MSRP of $23,920, and while the line is too new to really get a sense of how much you'll spend per year on repairs, the average for this kind of Ford vehicle is around $775.
Honda Ridgeline
Staying with the compact pickup category, we have the Honda Ridgeline. Honda vehicles are generally budget-friendly as well as easy to maintain, and the Ridgeline is no different. The truck has excelled since its reintroduction back in 2017, due in large part to its 3.5-liter V6 engine which will give you up to 280 hp for light towing and hauling. It also maintains a good fuel efficiency for its class at 18, 24, and 21 for cities, highways, and combined respectively. However, its towing capacity is lower than the Maverick's, standing at around 5,000 pounds.
The maintenance schedule of the Honda allows for longer periods between servicing, and it's also dirt cheap to maintain. Among other typical maintenance processes, you'd need to replace the engine oil every 7,500 miles and rotate its tires after 15,000 miles. And with no scarcity of spare parts and repair shops, it is a little wonder why it is one of the cheapest Hondas on the market today. You can officially get the 2024 model for $39,750, which is far below the other models from the brand, such as the Odyssey and Passport. You can expect to spend about $8,557 on maintenance over a decade.
Nissan Frontier
The Nissan Frontier is a midsize pickup truck that should particularly appeal to you if you're looking for a reliable work truck without excessive frills. Although the model was introduced in 1998, it was its 2022 redesign that really put it on the map for us and many others. The Frontier might be the product of a Japanese company, but it is technically American-made as it is manufactured at Nissan's Smyrna, Tennessee plant. It is one of Nissan's most reliable models and tough to break down thanks in part to its 3.8-liter V6 engine that produces 310 hp on 281 lb-ft of torque and has a stunning nine-speed automatic transmission.
The Frontier is low maintenance with a schedule maintenance interval of 7,500 miles. This has been a great point of its appeal, and has led to it being among the most popular trucks of 2024, with 56,000 sales this year so far. You can purchase the Nissan Frontier for as low as $30,510 while expecting to spend as little as $8,854 over the first 10 years of use. If you're looking to purchase an older model, then these are the best years to get and which to avoid.
Nissan Titan XD
Another budget-friendly American-made Nissan truck with a nine-speed automatic transmission is the Titan XD. This is a heavy-duty version of Nissan's full-size Titan pickup truck, bridging the gap between light-duty and heavy-duty trucks. It's designed for those who need more capability than a traditional half-ton but don't require the full power of a 2500 series truck. At its core is a powerful 5.6-liter Endurance V8 gasoline engine that produces a whopping 400 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque.
In earlier models, specifically 2016–2019, it was available with a 5.0-liter Cummins V8 turbodiesel engine that produced an even more impressive 555 lb-ft of torque for heavy-duty towing. However, Nissan discontinued the diesel option after the 2019 model due to shifting consumer demand.
Still, this is a great work truck to have for your towing yard and moving company. You can grab one today for $46,690. CarEdge also estimates an expense of $9,211 in maintenance over 10 years. Its maintenance schedule is more frequent than that of other trucks on this list but it is fairly easy. It requires you to change the oil and filters twice every 7,500 miles while rotating the tires at least once in that period.
GMC Sierra 1500
It's weird that its taken us this long to get to a GMC entry but its well worth the wait: The GMC Sierra 1500 is an absolute beast of a work truck. The truck has changed a lot over the years, but it has always stayed true to its core principles. If you're looking for a full-size truck that combines performance, luxury, and advanced technology seamlessly, look no further. The Sierra 1500 is versatile enough to handle heavy workloads and offers options that appeal to both work and luxury buyers. GMC offers the innovative MultiPro Tailgate in this model. This can be configured into six positions to make accessing the bed, loading gear, and even creating a workspace easier.
It offers a range of diesel and gasoline engine options with the outstanding one being the 6.2-liter V8 that offers 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. Even with a V8 under the hood, the Sierra 1500 is still one of the cheapest cars and trucks to be produced. Its affordability extends beyond the purchasing price and into its maintenance cost as well as ease. For just $37,700 you can own this truck, but expect to spend about $9,439 in maintenance over 10 years.
Chevrolet Colorado
Like GMC, we can't make this list without mentioning at least one Chevrolet. The Chevrolet Colorado is a versatile midsize pickup truck that comes in a range of trims to cater to both your work and recreational needs. This bowtie logo sporting truck's balance of utility, off-road capabilities, and advanced technology could make it a great addition to your garage. The Colorado appeals to drivers who want the power of a truck, but prefer a more manageable size than something as big as the Silverado. Its base engine is a 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that generates 310 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque.
The best years to get a Chevy Colorado include the 2008, 2020, and 2021 models. But that is not to say we weren't very appreciative of the 2024 model, which sells for just $29,800. The Colorado is also one of the Chevy models with the best resale value, thanks to its being super cheap to maintain. CarEdge estimates a decade maintenance cost to be worth about $10,368. The schedule is also fairly easy, mainly requiring oil changes and tire rotations every 7,500 miles.
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Few models are as iconic as the Chevrolet Silverado, and the 1500 model is an especially great budget option, thanks to its low total cost of ownership and impeccable performance. One thing you need to know before buying a Silverado is that it has an abundance of trims and powertrain combinations, for all sorts of different needs. The 2024 model has engine options ranging from a turbocharged four-cylinder, a 3.0-liter inline-six Duramax diesel, and two V-8s. The quickest of these is the 6.2-liter V8 as it gives you up to 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. It also has max towing and payload capacities of 13,300 and 2,280 pounds respectively.
When we reviewed the 2024 Silverado 1500 ZR2 trim, we were of course blown away by its engine performance, as well as its premium and comfortable interior setup. The EPA estimates a fuel efficiency of up to 23 mpg in the city and 33 mpg on the highways. The MSRP can go as low as $36,800 for the 2024 base model (the ZR2 trim is quite a bit pricier, at $69,900) and you can expect to spend just about $10,618 maintaining it over the first 10 years.
Ford F-150 XL
Last but certainly not least is the Ford F-150 XL. The F150 platform has a long history of delivering high-quality trucks year after year, and giving us some outstanding special editions. Even by Ford's standards, the F-150 XL sets itself apart in reliability, ruggedness, and value. The company designed this bad boy for those who need a work-ready, no-nonsense truck. The XL trim particularly prioritizes utility and practicality, making it popular with fleet buyers, small businesses, and individuals who need something dependable for demanding tasks. Among the F150 models, the XL is by far the cheapest with an MSRP of $37,065, which is less than half the cost of the Raptor.
Under the hood of the XL, you will find either the 2.7 liter or 3.5 liter EcoBoost V6. The former provides 325 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque, while the latter goes up to 400 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque. It is also flexible and can be equipped with either rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive. Additionally, the F-150 XL is low maintenance with a service interval of 10,000 miles after the initial 5,000-mile mark. CarEdge expects you to furnish about $10,990 for its maintenance over a decade.