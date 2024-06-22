The Biggest Differences Between Toyota's Tacoma & Tundra I-Force Max Models

The Toyota Tacoma used to be available with a V6, but no more. Instead, the all-new 2024 Tacoma gets a choice of two different four-cylinder powertrains. The first is a turbocharged 2.4-liter engine (called the i-Force) that's paired with your choice of a six-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed automatic. With the manual, the Tacoma puts out 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. Go with the automatic and there are two power ratings: 228 hp and 243 lb-ft on the base SR model, 278 hp and 317 lb-ft on other trims. The base powertrain that provides those numbers is called simply the i-Force. It's adequate, but only scratching the surface of what the Tacoma can provide.

The optional i-Force Max powertrain uses the same 2.4-liter engine, but it adds a 48-hp electric motor integrated into the same eight-speed transmission and paired with a 1.87-kWh battery. Combine the two, and you get some pretty big numbers: 326 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. That's an increase of nearly 50 percent more torque over the standard model and nearly double the torque from the old V6 Tacoma (265 lb-ft). Unfortunately, the maximum towing numbers are down with the new Tacoma, topping out at 6,400 – 6,500 pounds compared to the old V6's max of 6,800 pounds. That's a drop off, sure, but it's relatively small and the payoff of improved fuel economy (more on that in later sections) will be worth it to new owners.