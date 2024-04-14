These Are The Differences Between Toyota's 2024 Tacoma TRD Off-Road & TRD Pro

The new 2024 Toyota Tacoma enters its fourth generation, but rather than a few simple changes, the automaker has greatly enhanced the feature set over previous years. According to TFL Truck, the Tacoma dominated 2023 sales with 44.6% of the market.

Among the most exciting versions of the Tacoma for those who like to leave the pavement for the rugged backcountry are the Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road and the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro. Both of these midsize trucks are capable on various challenging terrain, but there are several differences between them, such as performance, luxury, and price.

The Tacoma TRD Off-Road and the TRD Pro come out of Toyota Racing Development, a unique and separate group focused on racing. These TRD trucks are designed to capture the spirit of the automotive manufacturer's extensive motorsports history. Essentially, a specialized group of engineers transforms standard trucks into off-road beasts with custom components made for enthusiasts.

However, some stark contrasts exist between the Off-Road and the Pro, including engine type, all-terrain features, cost, and interior amenities. We got our hands on the new 2024 Toyota Tacoma and evaluated whether this midsize truck achieved its aim for the impossible.