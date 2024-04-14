These Are The Differences Between Toyota's 2024 Tacoma TRD Off-Road & TRD Pro
The new 2024 Toyota Tacoma enters its fourth generation, but rather than a few simple changes, the automaker has greatly enhanced the feature set over previous years. According to TFL Truck, the Tacoma dominated 2023 sales with 44.6% of the market.
Among the most exciting versions of the Tacoma for those who like to leave the pavement for the rugged backcountry are the Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road and the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro. Both of these midsize trucks are capable on various challenging terrain, but there are several differences between them, such as performance, luxury, and price.
The Tacoma TRD Off-Road and the TRD Pro come out of Toyota Racing Development, a unique and separate group focused on racing. These TRD trucks are designed to capture the spirit of the automotive manufacturer's extensive motorsports history. Essentially, a specialized group of engineers transforms standard trucks into off-road beasts with custom components made for enthusiasts.
However, some stark contrasts exist between the Off-Road and the Pro, including engine type, all-terrain features, cost, and interior amenities. We got our hands on the new 2024 Toyota Tacoma and evaluated whether this midsize truck achieved its aim for the impossible.
Performance and capability off the pavement
The TRD Off-Road comes equipped with a hearty i-Force 2.4-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder that can generate 278 horsepower and 317-pound feet of torque. This inline-4 engine puts up some good numbers in terms of output, but the TRD Pro comes out on top. The TRD Pro is only available with an i-Force MAX 2.4-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder hybrid. This Tacoma's hybrid engine bumps performance to 326 horsepower and 465-pound feet of torque. The Pro also benefits from a performance exhaust, which improves engine airflow and increases power. Although not nearly as powerful, the TRD Off-Road still posts 0-60 mph runs in just 7.2 seconds, proving it offers plenty of muscle under the hood.
Regarding the Tacoma's abilities on tough terrain, the TRD Pro offers some advantages for those in more extreme scenarios. While the TRD Off-Road comes ready with a composite front skid plate and underbody protection, the Pro swaps out composite for aluminum material. The Pro also features a high-clearance front bumper and ARB steel rear bumper with red hooks, which are absent on the TRD Off-Road.
The Pro also includes beefier FOX shocks for more advanced dampening and a reinforced rocker protector to minimize debris from bouncing up and causing damage. These upgrades, paired with knowing how to choose the best tires for your Toyota Tacoma, makes it a potent adventurer.
Luxury and price
Looking at the interiors of both these trucks, the Pro comes with several upgrades, including performance seats, heated and ventilated seats, a heated steering wheel, a larger media touchscreen, and an upgraded JBL audio system. However, most of these features are available for the TRD Off-Road if you select specific option packages, so either way, you're not missing out.
Cost is where these two pickups diverge significantly, and will likely be the driving factor for buyers choosing between them. The TRD Off-Road starts at $41,800, and goes up based on feature add-ons or optional packages. The TRD Pro is estimated to run closer to $65,000, and can vary depending on which media configurations you choose, such as the 12.3-inch versus the 14-inch infotainment touchscreen. Besides optional mud flaps, the TRD Pro includes all the fancy enhancements without needing an additional options package.
For those looking to enjoy the backcountry and tackle some tricky off-road runs, the TRD Off-Road provides a great balance between features and price. For those who want the ultimate Tacoma backcountry experience with all the bells and whistles, the TRD Pro is the answer, but it will cost you.