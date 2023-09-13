How To Choose The Best Tires For Your Toyota Tacoma
The Tacoma has anchored Toyota's line of pickup trucks since 1995 when it was introduced as a replacement for the sixth-generation Toyota Truck. The Tacoma has undergone several design changes throughout its lifespan and saw a peak in popularity in 2021 with more than 250,000 units sold. The 2023 Tacoma comes in three different trim levels, which all feature a 3.5 liter V6 engine that produces 278 horsepower and 265 lb-ft. of torque.
One way to enhance your Tacoma's curb appeal and performance is by outfitting it with the right set of tires. Choosing the right rubber for your truck can affect everything from the level of cab noise and stopping distance to the ability to get through deep mud and snow without assistance. That can be the key factor that determines whether or not you can get the job done.
Let's take a look at how to choose the best tires for your Tacoma.
The Tacoma comes stock with Goodyear All-Terrain tires
The 2023 Tacoma comes outfitted from the factory with fairly large tires; depending on the trim level, your Tacoma will come on tires ranging in size from 245/75R16 for the SR5 on up to 265/70R16 for the Trail Edition, TRD Pro and TRD Off-Road.
Toyota sent Tacoma buyers home with Goodyear Wrangler Territory All-Terrain tires. One Tacoma owner left a review of his stock tires on Tire Rack with praise for the level of highway noise and overall performance, but concern for the tire's vulnerability to sidewall punctures. "These OE tires are reasonably quiet and comfortable on the highway, relatively lightweight which improves fuel economy, and just okay for moderate overlanding," they wrote. "But for an OE tire on a factory off-road build, they are alright."
For drivers out for something better than an "alright" original equipment option, the first consideration is where you will be doing the bulk of your driving.
Considering that close to 70% of pickup truck drivers take their trucks off-road one time a year or less, a set of long-lasting touring tires will probably be the best option for most Tacoma owners.
For Highway Use
One of the best options if you're going to use your Tacoma mainly on the highway is the Yokohama Geolandar H/T G056. The Geolandar has solid reviews from Tire Rack customers, with a 9.0/10 rating for performance on dry pavement and an 8.9 score in the comfort category. One Tacoma owner gave them five out of five stars and wrote, " These tires were impressive from the moment they were mounted. The ride is firm but not harsh. Driving winding roads is enjoyable as these tires grip well and provide great cornering. On a recent trip, my Tacoma handled well and was a hoot to drive. I would definitely recommend these tires."
Another popular option for drivers who primarily use their Tacomas on the road is the Hankook Dynapro AT-M. One 2022 Tacoma owner left a review of these tires on Tire Rack that read, " Good tires, no complaints, they were not as aggressive as I'd hoped for but made up with low noise. They are fine for light off-road use but would not attempt any rough terrain or trails."
Both of these options are a good complement to the Tacoma's fine on-road manners, but before you shell out close to a thousand dollars for any set of tires, you need to carefully consider how you plan on using your truck.
While the Yokohamas and Hankooks may perform well on the highway and for the occasional jaunt around a campground's dirt roads or for a weekend trip to the country, farm dwellers or drivers who frequently find themselves in deep snow or mud will definitely want to opt for something with a more aggressive tread pattern.
For Off-Road Use
If you're looking to replace your Tacoma's stock Goodyear Wranglers with something similarly rugged and capable in harsh conditions, there are several options, but all of them will have the same limitations in terms of road noise and short tread life.
One such tire is the BF Goodrich T/A KO2, which has proven itself tough enough to take on the rugged terrain that makes up the course of the legendary Baja 1000. Tire Rack customers rank the KO2 8.6 overall and 9.0 for off-road use, as well as 9.2 on dry pavement. One Tacoma driver called his KO2s "Great for both winter and summer. Excellent traction in rainstorms and blizzards. I can maintain the speed limit on the highway under blizzard conditions and downpours of rain. Still great for summer even as an A/T tire. I only do daily driving and keep the psi at 31 psi all year round. I only need 4WD in deep snow/slush. Otherwise, my truck stays in 2WD."
Another popular all-terrain option is the Toyo Open Country A/T III. One Tacoma driver compared the Toyos favorably to offerings from BF Goodrich and Cooper and wrote, "They give decent grip on grass and dirt even in damp conditions. And I've never had a problem with these on dirt roads. The one thing that I will say is the sidewalls are very soft compared to other brands and give off that spongy more deflated tire look a little bit more than most, but they are an advantage over other radials. Great tire."