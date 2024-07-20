10 Of The Best Gadgets And Electronics To Look For At Garage Sales In 2024
Bargain hunters eager to turn a profit on second-hand goods are ubiquitous at garage sales. Who can blame them? Browsing around displays of items ranging from household products to everything else under the sun is an enjoyable and potentially profitable way to pass the afternoon. Purchasing electronics and gadgets can be particularly irresistible at these garage-sale goldmines.
Also known as yard or rummage sales, sellers get to declutter their homes and also make a few bucks in the process. However, you get to seek out and unearth the gems, and you might pick up some vintage tech that you can sell on for a handsome profit, or find rare electronics to add to your collections of collectibles.
Whether driven by profit, nostalgia, or a simple desire to use the gadgets and electronics you find, garage sales provide you with a platform to seek out unexpected treasures. It's not just about getting a good deal; it's also about the thrill of discovery because each item does hold the potential to develop your collection or, indeed, fatten your wallet.
Classic gaming consoles
If you were lucky enough to be gaming in the '70s and '80s, you probably had an Atari 2600. Or maybe you had a Commodore 64 or ZX Spectrum. If you started a little later, you'll likely long for the Nintendo, Super Nintendo, or Sega Genesis (that's the Mega Drive if you're from outside North America). Even the PlayStation 2 is well over two decades old now and can be considered a retro gaming console.
If you find any retro video game console at a garage sale, purchasing it is definitely something to consider. For a start, most classic games aren't available on modern platforms and remain exclusive to the original hardware. I you want access to gaming nostalgia, you'll need a classic console.
Some of these vintage consoles are also collectible and sometimes even valuable. This is especially true for limited edition releases. The Snow White PlayStation 2, for example, is selling for around $1,000 on auction sites, while the "10 Million Edition" PS1 is going for anywhere between $5,000–$7,500 on eBay. Even a boxed Nintendo 64 can fetch around $500–$600.
As intact consoles become more scarce and the industry shifts further toward digital gaming, physical game consoles will become more collectible and valuable. Game consoles that are still boxed and sealed are best to look for. For those bargain hunters at garage sales, the good news is that there are reports of lucky individuals picking up rare finds at a knockdown price who are able to sell them on for significant profits.
Classic video games
Of course, if you seek nostalgic fun rather than resale value, what's the use of a classic game console without classic games to play on it? Who could forget those vintage Atari classics like "Pac-Man" or "Space Invaders" or later blockbusters, such as the original "Super Mario Bros." on the Nintendo and "Super Mario Kart" on the SNES.
Seeking out these retro games to play on your new-found retro console at garage sales can be a bit of a buzz. This is especially true if you can find titles that you spent days, weeks, and months obsessing over back in your childhood. An even bigger buzz is finding a title that you can make a considerable profit on. When you consider that a sealed copy of "Super Mario Bros." sold for a staggering $2 million at auction back in 2021, you know there could be lucrative rarities at garage sales just waiting to be found.
Another success story, albeit nowhere near as outrageous as a cool two million, was one of the ultra-rare Atari 2600 game "Air Raid." It was found in a bin of toys donated to Goodwill. The game eventually sold for exactly $10,590 and 79 cents, so whoever donated the bin certainly did their bit for charity. Keep an eye out for classic video games when hunting for gems at garage sales. If you find any that are still packaged and sealed, you may well be on to a winner.
Home video formats
VHS cassettes are no longer widely produced, but garage sales are excellent places to find them if you are on the hunt for some. You can often pick up classic movies for peanuts. However, if you're looking for collectibles that may be worth a bit of money, they are scarce.
But they do exist, and like any collectible item, it's best to look for ones that are still in their packaging. Classic titles can be worth thousands of dollars at auction. One copy of "The Goonies" even sold for $50,000 at Heritage Auctions, and '80s Disney titles and horror movies from the same decade are also very popular with collectors.
Despite the fact that home-viewing pleasure is dominated by streaming platforms, DVDs and Blu-ray disks are still available at many retail and online stores. You can still, however, pick up some excellent bargains at garage sales to add to your collections. There is also a healthy market for rare titles and box sets, with some collectors paying up to four-figure amounts on online auction platforms such as eBay, and even old LaserDiscs have potential sell-on value and are something to look out for.
Home video players
When digital services like Netflix first emerged, the idea of streaming movies became very popular very quickly. Thanks to the convenience these platforms provide, streaming remains the preferred choice for movie and TV show lovers today.
Many people still have extensive media collections in various formats, from blockbuster movies to box-set TV shows. Some even pine for their long-since stored or donated physical collections of VHS tapes, DVD discs, and even Blu-rays that were once proudly on display in living rooms and bedrooms.
You may even have an assortment of home movies in VHS format that you haven't seen for an age after donating your old VCR to the charity shop many moons ago. It's possible to digitize these cherished memories, but you'll need a VCR to do so.
VCRs are no longer in production, so finding a good-working machine at a garage sale can be an excellent score. While brand new DVD players and 4K Blu-ray players are still available at retail and online stores, with a bit of luck, you can find excellent deals at garage sales for a used machine. Ensure that all the parts are in place and that it still operates smoothly before bargaining for a good price.
CRT TVs and monitors
If you do happen to pick up a classic game console or a VCR at a garage sale, you might want to go the whole retro-hog and pick up a CRT TV or monitor to use with them. These old-style displays offer an authentic gaming experience with a classic gaming console. Games will be displayed in their original format, and you can avoid the compatibility issues and input lag that occur when playing them on a modern TV.
Old VHS tapes will also look considerably better on a CRT TV than they will on a modern flat-screen. After all, this format was designed to be played on these boxy old televisions and monitors. In fact, there is even a CRT TV renaissance of sorts taking place because of the authentic experience that modern technology can't quite replicate.
However, if you don't want to use a CRT TV or monitor for retro gaming or watching old VHS recordings, there are plenty of other creative uses for one should you make a find at a garage sale.
Vintage walkmans
Along with vinyl records, cassette tapes have made something of a comeback in recent years. Digital formats still dominate music sales, but these retro formats make way for another nostalgic gadget to look out for at garage and yard sales.
Walkmans were once considered the epitome of cool, and anyone who was anyone owned one. While Sony gave us the brand name "Walkman," the term soon became synonymous with any brand of portable cassette player. They haven't really gone away, but Sony Walkmans have undergone some profound changes. They also tend to come with a hefty price tag, and, of course, they play digital files rather than old formats like cassettes or CDs. If you're looking for a Walkman to play cassette tapes, seeking bargains at garage sales is the way to go.
Over the years, many Walkman models have become increasingly rare, which has enhanced their collectibility, appeal, and value. Therefore, like other retro gadgets, Walkmans are hunted by collectors and enthusiasts, and discovering a good one at a garage sale can be an excellent find. They can also fetch a fair price on platforms such as eBay. This is particularly true if it's still in good condition and comes complete with accessories like the original headphones or carrying case.
iPods
iPods are still excellent devices for music purists. These dedicated audio players offer excellent sound quality, large capacities, robust builds, and excellent battery life. On top of all that, and depending on the model, you can also use them for a wide range of other uses that you probably never thought about.
Given their quality as a device, picking up an iPod for a bargain price at a garage sale is a no-brainer. However, this rings especially true when you consider the potential sell-on value of some iPod Classics. An ultra-rare, first-release 5GB factory-sealed iPod sold at LCG Auctions for $6,600 in 2023, while 30GB U2 special-edition models can reach around $7,000. One of those Irish-rock-band-themed iPods even sold for a mind-boggling $90,000 in 2014, just 10 years after its initial release.
At garage sales, look for early 2000s iPods that are still sealed in their packaging for the best chance of a satisfying sell-on. Rare models and special editions aside, you can realistically expect a first-generation iPod Classic to fetch between $200 and $1,000, which is dependent on its condition and packaging. Alternatively, you can just be pleased with your excellent garage sale find and use the device for what it was intended — listening to your awesome digital music collection.
Unopened smartphones
A select few classic, unopened smartphones can fetch a pretty penny at auction. In 2022, an unopened first-gen iPhone went for almost $40,000, while another was sold soon after for more than $60,000. This was quickly followed up with the sale of a 4GB iPhone that was so unpopular on its initial release that it was discontinued after just two months. However, this made it a rarity, and the unopened 2007 iPhone sold for a staggering $190,372.80 at LCD Auctions.
These absurd amounts highlight the lengths that collectors with deep pockets can go to in order to acquire rare or industry-shaping gadgets. If you're at a garage sale hunting for an item like this to help you get rich quickly, make sure it's unopened and sealed.
Buying a used, unboxed smartphone at a garage sale may also be a tempting idea. You may find a strange Android phone that will help you stick out from the crowd and be a talking point at parties or an old Nokia to use for basic communication. However, the drawbacks of a second-hand phone include a lack of security updates and potential safety risks from failing lithium-ion batteries.
Audio equipment
Speakers, headphones, amplifiers, turntables, or audio equipment can be excellent finds at garage sales. Vintage equipment, specifically, can be a valuable purchase. And, with vinyl making a big comeback these days, turntables are a particularly good buy. And with that, so are vinyl records, which are now outselling CDs, despite the fact that CD sales have also increased.
However, buying any old turntable may be detrimental to your vinyl's health. Look out for quality brands, such as Technics, Audio-Technica, and Rega. These brands are built to last and can be expensive to buy brand new, so discovering one at a garage sale might feel like striking gold.
Headphones can also be a good find. You may be keen on the aesthetics of a vintage pair, but many of them also offer excellent sound quality and an audio profile that can match modern headphones. They might be wired and lack luxuries like active noise cancellation, but these features are modern-day conveniences that weren't even thought of in the past.
Also, while new iterations of modern headphones are released frequently, that doesn't mean older generations become obsolete overnight. If you seek a quality pair of modern headphones with features like ANC or wireless capability, you may be able to find older generations at better prices when browsing garage sales than you can in stores.
Cameras and Photography Equipment
Photographers can have a blast at garage sales. Cameras, lenses, and accessories can be great finds, especially as most photography equipment can be expensive to buy new. You can also find discontinued DSLR equipment, and old film cameras are another format that is making a big comeback and can be a great garage sale find. You can also look for old lenses and fit them to modern cameras with the right adapters, which can lead to unique creative possibilities.
With point-and-shoots a thing again, you might be able to pick up some bargains whether you think they are worth it or not. Additionally, companies like Polaroid and Fujifilm still manufacture and sell film for their instant cameras, which are also rapidly gaining in popularity once more. Finding one at a garage sale can be a joy, and making on-the-spot prints is way more fun than smartphone photography, where images often get stored away, never to be seen again.
Additionally, accessories like tripods, camera bags, and filters can often be found at garage sales for a fraction of their original price. There's also the potential of finding rare or vintage cameras that could be valuable to collectors. However, vintage cameras can also be excellent tools for novices learning the fundamentals of photography.