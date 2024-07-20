10 Of The Best Gadgets And Electronics To Look For At Garage Sales In 2024

If you were lucky enough to be gaming in the '70s and '80s, you probably had an Atari 2600. Or maybe you had a Commodore 64 or ZX Spectrum. If you started a little later, you'll likely long for the Nintendo, Super Nintendo, or Sega Genesis (that's the Mega Drive if you're from outside North America). Even the PlayStation 2 is well over two decades old now and can be considered a retro gaming console.

If you find any retro video game console at a garage sale, purchasing it is definitely something to consider. For a start, most classic games aren't available on modern platforms and remain exclusive to the original hardware. I you want access to gaming nostalgia, you'll need a classic console.

Some of these vintage consoles are also collectible and sometimes even valuable. This is especially true for limited edition releases. The Snow White PlayStation 2, for example, is selling for around $1,000 on auction sites, while the "10 Million Edition" PS1 is going for anywhere between $5,000–$7,500 on eBay. Even a boxed Nintendo 64 can fetch around $500–$600.

As intact consoles become more scarce and the industry shifts further toward digital gaming, physical game consoles will become more collectible and valuable. Game consoles that are still boxed and sealed are best to look for. For those bargain hunters at garage sales, the good news is that there are reports of lucky individuals picking up rare finds at a knockdown price who are able to sell them on for significant profits.