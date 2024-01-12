5 Pieces Of Vintage Tech That Still Have Potential (And 5 You Should Never Buy Used)

Old technology is everywhere. As time marches on, technology advances further and further, which leaves older pieces of tech sometimes left in the dust. However, none of it just disappears. It's all still out there, be it with collectors, stuffed in an attic, or in the aisles of a thrift store. If you've ever dug through a pile of old tech at a thrift store, you've doubtlessly had a moment where you question whether or not a bit of vintage tech is worth buying.

It's an understandable dilemma. The allure of vintage technology is hard to deny. That allure lies not just in memories and nostalgia, but in defying the march of progress. There are those pieces of vintage tech that are absolutely worth putting a little bit of love into. Yet, amid the treasures of the past, pitfalls abound; not every relic is worth dusting off. Some vintage tech products, while once perhaps groundbreaking, are now just paperweights at best and genuinely dangerous to your safety at worst.

Unfortunately, the divide between what vintage tech still has potential and what vintage tech is better left in the past isn't always easy to see. Sometimes there is something that just seems so interesting that it might otherwise blind you to any of its potential pitfalls. Conversely, you might be overlooking a potential prize of the past. Luckily, there are some retro tech items that, more often than not, fall into one camp over the other.