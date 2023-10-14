These Rare Apple Items Are Up For Auction, And They're Worth More Than You'd Think

Recently, LCG Auctions has been in the news as the place to go for collectors to buy rare and expensive Apple items. In October 2022, an unopened first-generation 2007 iPhone sold for $39,339, with another original iPhone selling for $190,372 in July 2023. The difference in pricing wasn't the result of a sudden shift in the market — it was because the October 2022 auction was for the 8GB model and the July 2023 listing was for the 4GB model, which was so unpopular that it was discontinued in two months.

As such, the 4GB launch iPhone is a particularly desirable collector's item, and if you're an Apple collector who has the kind of money needed to buy one, you're about to get another chance at owning it. On Friday, October 15, another instance of the 4GB SKU, sealed in its original box with even the Apple Store bag and receipt included, was listed at LCG Auctions. According to the listing, it was consigned to LCG by the original owner and is the first time that the 4GB iPhone has been auctioned off with the additional provenance included.

The auction will run for 16 days, but that 4GB iPhone is not the only Apple collectible being auctioned off by LCG during that period. Read on to learn what else is being sold, including one item that was never available to consumers.