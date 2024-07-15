8 Classic Cars That Are Great For Off-Roading
Classic car enthusiasts usually like to keep their vehicles spotless, but there are some classic models that can be used for muddy, off-roading adventures. Early generations of iconic brands like Jeep and Range Rover maintain the same all-terrain performance that made them famous. In fact, a few still have a spot to honor on the list of the 10 best 4WD cars ever.
There's no official age for a car to be considered a classic, so we've settled on at least 20 years old for this list. This means tons of different makes and models are eligible, including the Chevy Blazer, Toyota Land Cruiser, Jeep Cherokee, Ford Bronco, and many others. But to earn a place on the list, a classic car also needs to have a time-tested history of strong off-roading performance.
We've referenced countless sources, including professional testing and consumer feedback, to draw a comprehensive conclusion on a classic car's readiness for the dirt road. Here are the models that outshine the competition.
Chevrolet K5 Blazer
The Chevrolet K5 Blazer was a line of full-size SUVs that spanned three generations between 1969 and 1994. Throughout its quarter-century run, numerous variants and design changes kept it in the spotlight as a cutting-edge, cool, and unique AWD vehicle. What really stood out within the K5 line was the combination of rugged all-terrain prowess and luxury features like power steering, power brakes, and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission for lumbering across rugged roads. Such features are the norm today, but these were novelties for all-terrain vehicles 50 years ago.
There was certainly competition when the K5 Blazer was released in 1969. The International Harvester Scout, the Jeep Cherokee, the Ford Bronco — all well-established off-roading vehicles on the American market. However, the K5 Blazer was a surprise hit. Its large interior was unprecedented and offered enough space for up to five adults to sit comfortably, while the easily-removed hardtop meant outdoor excursions could be enjoyed with fresh air aplenty. It also had a generous 8 inches of ground clearance, and options offered powerful V8 engines. Thus, despite the competition, this first generation, from 1969 through 1972, was a success.
Expectedly, well-preserved first-gen K5 Blazers come at a pretty high price on the used-car market. Some sources estimate the average price at $50,000. But subsequent generations are equally equipped for off-roading. The second generation of K5 Blazer, called the "Rounded Line," introduced full-time four-wheel drive in 1973. This innovation eliminated the need to manually lock front hubs when switching between four-wheel drive and two-wheel drive, so it was another entry onto the list of "luxuries" attached to the K5 Blazer. Whatever generation of classic K5 Blazer you choose, it's certainly stood the test of time.
Toyota Land Cruiser
Most of us have heard of the Toyota Land Cruiser, since its production continues to this day. However, the original generations are quite different compared to modern designs. That's because the first Land Cruiser hit U.S. markets in the 1950s, so it's had over six decades to evolve.
Since its inception, the Land Cruiser has been a model of efficiency and reliability (no surprise — we're talking about Toyota, here). By 1997, one of the most lauded models, it offered all the luxuries you could want while bouncing along dirt roads, such as spacious seating for as many as seven passengers, air conditioning, and even a top-of-the-line sound system. Its off-roading specialties include coil springs, a ground clearance of 10.8 inches, locking differentials, and a ladder frame set upon solid axles. Best of all, it was notably powerful, with a tow-load capacity of 5,000 pounds.
The Land Cruiser is a beast, and its longevity is a testament to its ferocity. Classic models include the Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser, now a rare collectible, as well as the Land Cruiser 100-series, which boosted the V8 engine's power to 275 horsepower by 2006. In fact, there are numerous variants and models of the Land Cruiser worth comparing, but every one is compatible with off-roading excursions.
International Harvester Scout
Most people these days probably don't recognize the name International Harvester, but it was a powerfully influential auto manufacturer in the 20th century. Originally an agricultural automaker, its excursion into passenger vehicles in the '60s was a notable success. Its flagship SUV was the Harvester Scout, which sparked an interesting history of innovations and copycats. Although International Harvester was sold off and effectively dissolved by the turn of the century, the Scouts that have stuck around are still well-equipped for rough roads.
The second generation, the Scout II, is often considered superior to the first. It ran from 1971 through 1980, and it boasted diesel variants and V8 engines that could generate between 111HP and 182HP, depending on the specific model. This was a substantial improvement over the first generation, birthing an enduring legacy. Thanks to that substantial power, the Harvester Scout is frequently cited as one of the top SUVs deserving of a modern refresh. Thrillingly, Volkswagen announced a potential return of this beast of an SUV.
As you can probably tell from the photos, the International Scout is boxy, bulky, and retro in style. Nonetheless, it set the stage for the modern SUV. The Scout innovated the SUV blueprint, with novel features like rear bench seating for additional passengers and the well-executed "Travel Top" removable roof. And although it wasn't the first to include automatic four-wheel drive switching, it was still one of the pioneers of the feature.
The International Harvester Scout is no more, but its legacy lives on in the garages of classic car enthusiasts. It's certainly not cheap. Our prediction that classic Scouts would boom in value seems to have been correct. Some sources estimate its average price at around $38,000, which, for a vehicle this old, is quite expensive.
Jeep CJ-7
The Jeep CJ7 is one of the most famous Jeep models ever released. With an optional V8 engine, all-terrain four-wheel drive, and longer wheelbase compared to its predecessor, the CJ7 was fully equipped for rough-road excursions. And although it was only produced between 1976 through 1986, it's still considered one of the best classic off-roading vehicles.
Indeed, the CJ7 maintains a place of honor on the list of the most collectible Jeeps ever, as well as the five classic Jeeps that make great restoration projects. Its stand-out features include squared doors and increased room for passengers. The CJ7 earned even greater fame when, in 1978, Mark Smith assembled a group of fellow explorers to make a publicized voyage from Chile to Alaska. After 122 days and over 20,000 miles of challenging roads, Smith and his team finished the trek successfully. We can thank the CJ7 for that accolade.
Because it only had about a decade of production — one which ended almost forty years ago — the Jeep CJ7 is a rarity these days. There were some special edition models, like the Golden Eagle and Golden Hawk, which fetch even greater prices than the standard model. For example, the Golden Eagle has been valued from $36,300 to $55,700. But by the time the CJ line was replaced by the Jeep Wrangler YJ series in 1987, the CJ7 had established itself as a wildly successful off-roader.
Ford Bronco
The Ford Bronco is an icon. Some collectors argue that first-gen Broncos are even more collectible than Land Cruisers from the same period, though Toyota fans might take offense to such a claim. But whichever side you're aligned with, it's undeniable that the Ford Bronco deserves a spot on the list of the best classic cars for off-roading adventures.
This boxy SUV's first generation ran from 1966 through 1977, giving it a full 12 years to evolve. Its accolades include full-time four-wheel drive and a powerful suspension system that crushes rough terrain. Add to that the removable fiberglass roof and a 205 hp V8 engine, and you have an all-terrain vehicle with no shortage of power. That first generation ended with the '77 Bronco, and its 13.3-inch ground clearance, responsive steering, and cutting-edge front-coil springs meant high-end off-roading performance. Suspension and four-wheel drive were the name of the game, so don't be surprised that this initial generation ranks first on the list of the best Bronco generations. It's also no surprise that this generation comes at a premium, with average prices estimated at over $79,000.
Subsequent generations, while not met with the same nostalgia, were impressive as well. In fact, from its 1966 birth to a temporary retirement in 1996, the Ford Bronco passed through five total generations. It was revived in 2021, and the current model is quite different compared to its original. However, those looking for a classic off-road-capable vehicle will do well with a Ford Bronco from the original generations.
Jeep Wagoneer
It's hard not to love the look of the early Jeep Wagoneer, with its distinct wood paneling and comfortable bucket seats. But its off-roading specs are just as admirable. It's been described as "America's first luxury SUV," which is a fair assessment considering the spaciousness of the interior and high performance on rough terrains. In its first production run from 1963 to 1982, this off-road trailblazer hit a power range of 133 hp to 270 hp, with options for V8 engines and up to 6.6-liter engine capacities. For a vehicle over four decades in age, that's impressive.
Still, age is certainly a consideration with the Jeep Wagoneer. Certain model years fell flat, so it's worth comparing the different variants to know which ones are winners. For example, the XJ platform from 1984 through 1991 is considered the "apex" of the Wagoneer models, while the "AMC years" should probably be steered clear of due to their poor horsepower ratings. The XJ series, on the other hand, earned its positive reception from unprecedented reliability and efficiency. In 1993, the XJ Wagoneer line was temporarily retired and replaced by the ZJ platform, which fell under the Grand Jeep Cherokee brand.
Land Rover Defender
The Land Rover Defender might be more popular in the United Kingdom than it is in the United States, but that doesn't make it any more formidable. By all appearances, this is a military truck-grade vehicle, with the capabilities to crush rough terrain. It's no wonder this British beast is a hot-ticket item on classic collectible wish lists.
Some sources argue that the Defender hit its peak with the 1983 Land Rover 110. This powerful SUV offered a bouncy coil-spring suspension and a center-locking differential, which meant easy all-terrain performance. The average price range is $19,500—$59,200, a hefty sum for those looking to join the classic four-wheel drive community. However, the impressive reliability and sturdy build mean this SUV can last for many, many miles. For those willing to put in a little elbow grease to fix up their Defender, the effort is well-worth it. No wonder it's one of the most iconic Land Rovers ever produced.
The first models baring the Land Rover Defender name officially hit the market in 1990, and with the Range Rover and Discovery to outshine, they carved out their niche as a more affordable, reliable, and easy-to-fix off-roading vehicle. The brand continues to this day, so newer models like the Land Rover Defender L663 might take the spotlight. Nonetheless, the original classics are still capable all-terrain SUVs, well-worth putting in the work to get them up and running. You'll just need the cash to acquire one.
The Jeep Cherokee XJ
The Jeep Cherokee is a must-have on any list about off-roading vehicles. It's truly iconic, with a reputation for its affordable price, solid construction, capable off-roading prowess, and reliable design (reliable as far as Jeeps go). This popular SUV's half-century of models has given us a wide selection of choices, including the dependable Jeep Cherokee XJ line. Best of all, Cherokees enjoy extensive support in the aftermarket arena, so you can get all the parts and tune-ups you need to keep a classic Cherokee running like new.
The Cherokee's first generation (the SJ line) ran from 1974 to 1983, and it produced some of the most enduring models. These included the base model as well as the Sport, Golden Eagle, and the Laredo. In the second generation, from 1984 to 2001, the XJ line was introduced. It was intended as a replacement to the SJ Wagoneer line, but the two models' high demand meant a successful sales history for both. The "downsizing" in this era was in response to a global oil crisis, and the smaller, lighter, more efficient XJ models were understandably welcomed. The XJ line scores first place on our list of every generation of Cherokee ranked, since its "legendary status" was a "death blow" to the American station wagon, and it heralded in the era of the SUV popularity that we know today.