8 Classic Cars That Are Great For Off-Roading

Most people these days probably don't recognize the name International Harvester, but it was a powerfully influential auto manufacturer in the 20th century. Originally an agricultural automaker, its excursion into passenger vehicles in the '60s was a notable success. Its flagship SUV was the Harvester Scout, which sparked an interesting history of innovations and copycats. Although International Harvester was sold off and effectively dissolved by the turn of the century, the Scouts that have stuck around are still well-equipped for rough roads.

The second generation, the Scout II, is often considered superior to the first. It ran from 1971 through 1980, and it boasted diesel variants and V8 engines that could generate between 111HP and 182HP, depending on the specific model. This was a substantial improvement over the first generation, birthing an enduring legacy. Thanks to that substantial power, the Harvester Scout is frequently cited as one of the top SUVs deserving of a modern refresh. Thrillingly, Volkswagen announced a potential return of this beast of an SUV.

As you can probably tell from the photos, the International Scout is boxy, bulky, and retro in style. Nonetheless, it set the stage for the modern SUV. The Scout innovated the SUV blueprint, with novel features like rear bench seating for additional passengers and the well-executed "Travel Top" removable roof. And although it wasn't the first to include automatic four-wheel drive switching, it was still one of the pioneers of the feature.

The International Harvester Scout is no more, but its legacy lives on in the garages of classic car enthusiasts. It's certainly not cheap. Our prediction that classic Scouts would boom in value seems to have been correct. Some sources estimate its average price at around $38,000, which, for a vehicle this old, is quite expensive.