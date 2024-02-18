This Affordable Dongle Makes In-Flight Screens & Gym Machines Work With Your AirPods

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TL;DR: If you want to listen to music with a device that usually requires a wired connection, just connect the Mymanu Link to that device and connect your wireless headphones to that instead. This simple Bluetooth transmitter and receiver is on sale for $39.99.

Your Bluetooth earbuds may be convenient, but not everything is Bluetooth compatible. Whether it's a game console, in-flight entertainment while you travel, or even gym equipment, relying on your wireless earbuds may keep you from connecting to other audio devices. Or, it might have if you didn't also have a pocket-sized Bluetooth transmitter and receiver.

The Mymanu Link is a compact device that connects to audio equipment that usually requires a wired connection. Then, you can connect up to two pairs of wireless earbuds directly to the Link instead. Typically, this Bluetooth transmitter costs $49, but you can get it for $39.99.