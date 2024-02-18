This Affordable Dongle Makes In-Flight Screens & Gym Machines Work With Your AirPods
TL;DR: If you want to listen to music with a device that usually requires a wired connection, just connect the Mymanu Link to that device and connect your wireless headphones to that instead. This simple Bluetooth transmitter and receiver is on sale for $39.99.
Your Bluetooth earbuds may be convenient, but not everything is Bluetooth compatible. Whether it's a game console, in-flight entertainment while you travel, or even gym equipment, relying on your wireless earbuds may keep you from connecting to other audio devices. Or, it might have if you didn't also have a pocket-sized Bluetooth transmitter and receiver.
The Mymanu Link is a compact device that connects to audio equipment that usually requires a wired connection. Then, you can connect up to two pairs of wireless earbuds directly to the Link instead. Typically, this Bluetooth transmitter costs $49, but you can get it for $39.99.
Cut the cord for under $40
Mymanu Link is a wireless audio adapter that allows you to broaden the usage of your Bluetooth connections. Connecting the Link to audio devices is quick and simple, and its battery life can last up to 20 hours.
The Link supports Bluetooth 5.0 along with aptX Low Latency, aptX, and SBC audio codecs, so you can listen to high-quality audio even if you're skipping the cord. Connect wirelessly at a range of up to 33 feet, then relax and listen on your favorite wireless earbuds or headphones.
Don't miss out on audio experiences just because you're using wireless headphones.
For a limited time, you can get the Mymanu Link Wireless Bluetooth Transmitter and Receiver for $39.99.
